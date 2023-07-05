Technology News

Airtel Payments Bank, Park+ Partner For FASTag-Based Smart Parking at Varanasi Airport

Park+ is present in offices and malls across over 25 Indian cities, including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 5 July 2023 09:51 IST
Photo Credit: Airtel

Airtel Payments Bank is a FASTag issuer

  • This reduces time spent in queues at major parking lots
  • The parking fee payment is deducted through the valid FASTag
  • Park+ is an app for car owners that solves the daily challenges

Airtel Payments Bank, a FASTag issuer, has collaborated with Park+ to enable FASTag-based smart parking solution at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport.

The FASTag-based smart parking solution enables automatic cashless payments at airport parking, making vehicle movement in the parking zone frictionless and time efficient.

The parking fee payment is deducted through the valid FASTag associated with the vehicle, a process that reduces time required to make the payment.

A statement announcing the collaboration between Airtel Payments Bank and Park+ said with this, the local residents can now use the FASTag on their car to pay for a parking spot at the Varanasi airport.

The two entities are working together to streamline the payment process by reducing the time spent in queues at major parking lots across the country and will soon make the service live at other city airports also.

Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer of Airtel Payments Bank said with the partnership, the aim is to offer a simple, secure, and seamless payment experience to customers.

"This will help save a lot of time amid the growing crowd at airport parking lots and help smoothen the travel experience," Ananthanarayanan said.

Founded in 2019 by Amit Lakhotia, Park+ is an app for car owners that solves the daily challenges faced by car owners, ranging from parking, FASTag management, car insurance, automated vehicle access control systems and EV charging stations.

Backed by Sequoia Capital and Matrix Partners, Park+ is present in 2,500 plus residential societies, in addition to offices and malls across over 25 Indian cities, including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

"Park+ has been making conscious efforts to partner with like-minded organisations to enhance car ownership experiences for users. As part of this strategy, we are excited to collaborate with Airtel Payments Banks and Airport Authority of India, to bring our FASTag enabled cashless parking management system to Varanasi," Amit Lakhotia, Founder and CEO, Park+ said.

