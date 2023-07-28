Technology News

On missing the deadline for ITR 2023-24 filing, a penalty of Rs. 5,000 will be levied upon the taxpayer.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 July 2023 18:14 IST
The easiest way to file ITR is by logging into your account on the Income Tax's official website

Highlights
  • It is advisable to file the return within the due deadline
  • For filing the ITR, one needs a few important documents
  • These include the taxpayer's PAN and Aadhaar card, Form 16 and Form 26AS

ITR (Income Tax Return) filing deadline for the assessment year 2023-24 is July 31. With the last date for filing just around the corner, a lot of taxpayers are rushing to file their returns. The Income Tax department has not announced any extension on the last date for filing the ITR, hence leaving taxpayers with less than five days to complete the process. On missing the deadline for ITR 2023-24 filing, a penalty of Rs. 5,000 will be levied upon the taxpayer. In order to avoid mistakes at the last minute, it is advisable to file the return within the due deadline.

For filing the ITR, one needs a few important documents. These include the taxpayer's PAN and Aadhaar card, Form 16 and Form 26AS from your employer, bank account details and statement, and details on investments including rent, loans, and capital income. Make sure to have all of the required documents with you before you start filing the ITR.

The easiest way to file ITR is by logging into your account on the Income Tax's official website.

How to file income tax online using account log-in

  1. Visit the online portal of Income Tax and login to your account using ID (PAN/Aadhaar) and password.
  2. Choose the option to e-file, and select 'Income Tax Return' option to file your return.
  3. Enter the required details, including the assessment year, ITR form number, filing type and submission mode.
  4. You will need to select your status based on the employment details.
  5. In the ITR form number, you will have to select appropriate form applicable to you, and fill details as asked. Employees can take help from Form 26AS and Form 16 to file these details.
  6. Once filled, you will get a complete review of the tax details. If the details are correct, you can proceed further.
  7. You will also need to tap on ‘Proceed to Validation'. Later, select a verification option to verify the ITR out of the given options.
  8. After e-verifying, you can click on 'submit' to submit ITR.

