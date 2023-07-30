Technology News

ITR Filing: How to Check IT Return Status Online

Generally, it takes around 7 to 120 days for the refund to be credited in to the account after the e-verification on the return.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 30 July 2023 10:00 IST
ITR Filing: How to Check IT Return Status Online

The Income Tax Department has announced July 31 to be last date to file ITR

Highlights
  • Income Tax Department has not extended last date to file ITR
  • ITR can be filed without late fee on or before July 31
  • ITR refund is either credited through bank account or refund cheque

The deadline to file ITR (Income Tax Return) without any late fee is approaching closer. The last date to file ITR for assessment year 2023-24 is July 31. So far, the Income Tax Department has not announced any extension in the last date for filing ITR. One can easily file ITR online using a few simple steps. Once the ITR is filed, all taxpayers await the tax returns to be credited into their bank accounts. If you have already filed ITR, but are awaiting the amount to be refunded, we are providing here some simple steps to check the ITR status online. 

The Income Tax Department has announced July 31 to be last date to file ITR. Once the process is done, and e-verification, taxpayers will receive the refund that they are eligible for in their bank accounts. To check the status of refund status, the Income Tax Department provides on online tracking facility. To check ITR refund status for individuals, one needs PAN number and the Assessment Year.

Generally, it takes around 7 to 120 days for the refund to be credited in to the account after the e-verification on the return. However, the process has become faster now, with return being returned as soon as within 2 days of the e-verification of your ITR. 

How to check ITR refund status online

  1. Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal.
  2. Login in to user account using ID, password, date of birth and captcha.
  3. Visit My Account section.
  4. Here, tap on Refund/Demand status.
  5. The screen will display assessment year, status of refund, and the mode of payment.

The Income Tax Department issues the refund either through direct credit in your provided bank account, or through a ‘Refund Cheque'. If you filed to received refund in your bank account, make sure to provide correct bank account number and IFSC code with complete address details, including the PIN code. 

