Technology News

PhonePe Launches Feature to Pay Income Tax Through Its App

Started in 2015, the Walmart subsidiary was recently separated from its e-commerce sibling Flipkart.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 24 July 2023 23:15 IST
PhonePe Launches Feature to Pay Income Tax Through Its App

Taxpayers will receive a Unique Transaction Reference (UTR) number as an acknowledgement

Highlights
  • The amount will be credited to the tax portal within two working days
  • Users can pay taxes by logging into the app and selecting income tax icon
  • PhonePe has about 50 crore registered users

Digital payments and fintech platform PhonePe on Monday launched a feature to pay income tax through its app

Individuals and businesses can pay self-assessment and advance tax through UPI or credit card via the application, without logging into the income tax portal, PhonePe said.

The amount will be credited to the tax portal within two working days.

Users can pay taxes by logging into the app and selecting the "income tax" icon. Then, they must select the type of tax to be paid, assessment year and Permanent Account Number (PAN) details. After entering the total tax amount, users will be able to pay using the chosen mode of payment.

Taxpayers will receive a Unique Transaction Reference (UTR) number as an acknowledgement within one working day after paying the tax while challan for the payment will be available within two working days, it added.

Niharika Saigal, Head of Bill Payments and Recharge Business at PhonePe said, “Paying taxes can often be a complex and time-consuming task, and PhonePe is now offering its users a hassle-free and secure way to fulfill their tax obligations...this will transform the way our users pay taxes as we have now made the process both simple and easy.” PhonePe has partnered with digital B2B payments service provider PayMate for enabling the feature.

Started in 2015, the Walmart subsidiary was recently separated from its e-commerce sibling Flipkart. PhonePe has about 50 crore registered users and processes 45 per cent of transactions on Bharat Bill Pay System (BBPS). The company became a fintech in 2017 and launched mutual funds and insurance products. 

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: App, PhonePe, Flipkart, UPI, credit card, Income Tax
Google to Pay $338.7 Million in Damages Over Chromecast Patent Case, Rules US Jury
Cyber Fraud Cases Reports Crossed Over 14,000 in 2021, MoS Informs Parliament

Related Stories

PhonePe Launches Feature to Pay Income Tax Through Its App
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Aims to Ship 85 Million iPhone 15 Units in 2023, in Line With Last Year
  2. Honor 90 Tipped to Make its Debut in India Soon: All Details
  3. Realme 11 is Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  4. Realme C51 With Mini Capsule Launched: See Price
  5. Boat Unveils New Fitness Tracking Device, Smart Ring, in India: See Features
  6. Moto G14 Will Be Launched in India on This Date: See Colour Options
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Tab S9 Spotted on Retail Websites
  8. ChatGPT’s Awaited App for Android Gets Release Date for Next Week
  9. Here’s How Much the PS5 Will Cost in India After a Discount on July 25
  10. JioBook (2023) 4G Laptop Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Cyber Fraud Cases Reports Crossed Over 14,000 in 2021, MoS Informs Parliament
  2. PhonePe Launches Feature to Pay Income Tax Through Its App
  3. Google to Pay $338.7 Million in Damages Over Chromecast Patent Case, Rules US Jury
  4. Samsung Wallet Updated With Support for Digital IDs, Flight Boarding Passes, FASTag and More for Indian Users
  5. OnePlus Open Foldable Phone Tipped to Feature Same Form Factor as Oppo Find N2; Colours Options Surface Online
  6. Honor 90 Could be Launched in India Soon; Tipped to Feature Up to 12GB of RAM: All Details
  7. Tesla to Discuss Factory Plan for New Rs. 20 Lakh Electric Car With Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
  8. Apple Asks Suppliers to Produce 85 Million iPhone 15 Units, Aims to Keep Shipments Steady in 2023
  9. Realme 11 Launch Date Confirmed; Colour Options, Design Hinted
  10. Threads Could Lure Advertisers From Elon Musk’s Twitter but It’s Early Days, Analysts Say
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.