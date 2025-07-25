Oppo Reno 14 5G was launched in India earlier this month alongside the Reno 14 Pro 5G variant. The vanilla handset is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support and it gets a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The Reno 14 5G was initially unveiled in two colourways. The company has now introduced the handset in a third colour option.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Price in India, New Colour Option

Oppo Reno 14 5G price in India is set at Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options, respectively. These two RAM and storage variants are now available in an additional Mint Green colourway, the company revealed in a press release.

The Reno 14 5G handset also comes in a 12GB + 512GB configuration, which is priced at Rs. 42,999. The phone is available for purchase via the Oppo India website, Amazon and select retail stores in the country.

Notably, all storage options of the Oppo Reno 14 5G are offered in Forest Green and Pearl White shades.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo Reno 14 5G sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,200 nits brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handset ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.0.2. It gets Google Gemini features and tools like AI Unblur, AI Recompose, AI Call Assistant, and AI Mind Space.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 14 5G gets a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with up to 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera at the back. For selfies and video calls, it features a 50-megapixel sensor at the front. It is claimed to meet IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo Reno 14 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging. For security, it has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The handset supports dual nano-SIM with eSIM, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity.