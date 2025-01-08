Technology News
English Edition

CES 2025: Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i With World's First Camera-Under-Display Unveiled

The laptop leverages Lenovo AI Core to power creative apps, adjust settings, and bring real-time adaptive power management.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 January 2025 18:05 IST
CES 2025: Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i With World's First Camera-Under-Display Unveiled

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i sports a 14-inch PureSight Pro OLED screen

Highlights
  • Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i features an AI-enabled NPU rated at 48 TOPS
  • It has a 98 percent screen-to-body ratio with under-display camera tech
  • Lenovo showcased AI concepts like the AI Display and AI Travel Set
Advertisement

Lenovo refreshed its lineup of Yoga laptops and announced new IdeaPad devices at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 on Wednesday. Among the highlights is the Yoga Slim 9i, which is equipped with a world first camera-under-display design on a laptop. The company says it offers a 98 percent screen-to-body ratio thanks to the use of the hidden camera. The laptop also supports artificial intelligence (AI) taking advantage of a neural processing unit (NPU) and has been certified as a Windows 11 Copilot+ PC.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i Price

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i price starts at $1,849 (roughly Rs. 1,59,000) in the US. It will be available for purchase in a single Tidal Teal colourway, starting February 2025. Global availability details isn't known as of yet. 

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i Specifications

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i sports a 14-inch 4K (3840 x 2400 pixels) PureSight Pro OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 750 nits peak brightness. It offers 100 percent sRGB, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Adobe Dolby Vision coverage. As per the company, the display has received various certifications such as VESA Certified DisplayHDR True Black 600, TÜV Low Blue Light, and Eyesafe.

One of the USP's of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i is design. The brand claims it has a 98 percent screen-to-body ratio thanks to the use of an under-display web camera, which is also a world's first feature. The laptop has a 32-megapixel camera hidden behind the display, which only shows up when the camera is in use. 

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor with an NPU rated for delivering a 48 TOPS performance. It leverages the Lenovo AI Core to power creative apps, adjust settings, and bring real-time adaptive power management. For graphics, it gets Intel Arc technology and supports up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X Dual Channel RAM operating at 8533MHz and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 M2 SSD storage.

Lenovo has equipped its laptop with a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos audio. For connectivity, it features two Thunderbolt 4 ports and Wi-Fi 7 support. The laptop is backed by a 75Wh battery and comes with a 65W USB Type-C adapter.

Other Lenovo Launches at CES 2025

Alongside the Yoga Slim 9i, Lenovo has also refreshed its other devices such as the Yoga Book 9i. The company also refreshed several of products and unveiled new devices including Yoga Tab Plus, IdeaPad Pro 5i, Idea Tab Pro, Lenovo Tab, Yoga 7i 2-in-1, IdeaCentre Mini x, and IdeaCentre Tower.

lenovo yoga book 9i Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Now Comes With Smart Note and Smart Reader Features
Photo Credit: Lenovo

It also showcased proof of concepts for the Lenovo AI Display which can automatically rotate, lift, and tilt following the user's movements as well as the recently leaked Lenovo AI Travel Set.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i (2025) Laptop

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i (2025) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 3840x2400 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
Graphics Intel Arc GPU
Weight 1.25 kg
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i, Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i price, Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i specifications, Lenovo, AI, Artificial Intelligence, CES 2025
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Las Vegas Cybertruck Suspect Used ChatGPT to Plan Blast, Police Say

Related Stories

CES 2025: Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i With World's First Camera-Under-Display Unveiled
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Announced: Here's What to Know
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Buyers in India Get 180-Day Phone Replacement Plan
  3. OnePlus 13 Review: A New Beginning
  4. Nvidia Unveils Personal AI Supercomputer That Can Run Large AI Models
  5. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Debut in India With 6,000mAh Batteries
  6. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2.1 Update for iPhone With 'Important' Bug Fixes
  7. OnePlus 13 Mini Said to Be in Development; Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Amazon Echo Spot 2024 Review: The Perfect Bedside Companion?
  9. iPhone SE 4, iPad 11 Launch Timeline Tipped
  10. JBL Horizon 3 Mini Speaker Launched Alongside Three New PartyBox Speakers
#Latest Stories
  1. Explained: BWA’s ‘Cybersecurity and Fair-Trading Guidelines’ for VASPs in India
  2. PFAS Chemicals Harm Freshwater Turtles in Australia, New Research Finds
  3. Microsoft to Improve Windows Handheld Consoles With the 'Xbox Experience': Report
  4. JBL Horizon 3 Mini Speaker Launched Alongside PartyBox 520, Encore 2, Encore Essential 2 Speakers at CES 2025
  5. Google Releases New Pixel 4a Update, Affected Owners Can Claim Eligible for Free Battery Replacement
  6. Internet-Connected Devices Can Now Have a Label that Rates Their Security
  7. Nvidia Unveils Project Digits Personal AI Supercomputer With GB10 Chipset, Can Run Large AI Models at CES 2025
  8. CES 2025: Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i With World's First Camera-Under-Display Unveiled
  9. Google Previews New Gemini-Powered AI Features in Google TV at CES 2025
  10. Wolf Moon on January 13, 2025: Explore What to Expect in the Sky
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »