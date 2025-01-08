Lenovo refreshed its lineup of Yoga laptops and announced new IdeaPad devices at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 on Wednesday. Among the highlights is the Yoga Slim 9i, which is equipped with a world first camera-under-display design on a laptop. The company says it offers a 98 percent screen-to-body ratio thanks to the use of the hidden camera. The laptop also supports artificial intelligence (AI) taking advantage of a neural processing unit (NPU) and has been certified as a Windows 11 Copilot+ PC.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i Price

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i price starts at $1,849 (roughly Rs. 1,59,000) in the US. It will be available for purchase in a single Tidal Teal colourway, starting February 2025. Global availability details isn't known as of yet.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i Specifications

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i sports a 14-inch 4K (3840 x 2400 pixels) PureSight Pro OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 750 nits peak brightness. It offers 100 percent sRGB, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Adobe Dolby Vision coverage. As per the company, the display has received various certifications such as VESA Certified DisplayHDR True Black 600, TÜV Low Blue Light, and Eyesafe.

One of the USP's of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i is design. The brand claims it has a 98 percent screen-to-body ratio thanks to the use of an under-display web camera, which is also a world's first feature. The laptop has a 32-megapixel camera hidden behind the display, which only shows up when the camera is in use.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor with an NPU rated for delivering a 48 TOPS performance. It leverages the Lenovo AI Core to power creative apps, adjust settings, and bring real-time adaptive power management. For graphics, it gets Intel Arc technology and supports up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X Dual Channel RAM operating at 8533MHz and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 M2 SSD storage.

Lenovo has equipped its laptop with a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos audio. For connectivity, it features two Thunderbolt 4 ports and Wi-Fi 7 support. The laptop is backed by a 75Wh battery and comes with a 65W USB Type-C adapter.

Other Lenovo Launches at CES 2025

Alongside the Yoga Slim 9i, Lenovo has also refreshed its other devices such as the Yoga Book 9i. The company also refreshed several of products and unveiled new devices including Yoga Tab Plus, IdeaPad Pro 5i, Idea Tab Pro, Lenovo Tab, Yoga 7i 2-in-1, IdeaCentre Mini x, and IdeaCentre Tower.

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Now Comes With Smart Note and Smart Reader Features

Photo Credit: Lenovo

It also showcased proof of concepts for the Lenovo AI Display which can automatically rotate, lift, and tilt following the user's movements as well as the recently leaked Lenovo AI Travel Set.