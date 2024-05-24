Technology News

Top Tech Deals of the Week: Discounts on Smart TVs, Soundbars and Other Electronics

We've handpicked the best tech deals you can grab on Amazon and Flipkart this week

Written by Devansh Dixit, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 May 2024 16:49 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

This week we've handpicked some great deals you can grab online

Looking for the best deals on top-quality products this week? We've curated a list of the most exciting, exclusive offers you will want to take advantage of. There's something for everyone, from cutting-edge smart TVs and powerful soundbars, to versatile Bluetooth speakers and innovative earbuds. Dive into our selection and discover incredible savings on these must-have items. Read on for detailed specs, standout features, and available best prices.

Toshiba 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Super QLED TV
The Toshiba 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Super QLED TV features a QLED display with 4K Ultra HD resolution, 192 Local Dimming Zones, and 600 nits peak brightness. It includes three HDMI ports and two USB ports. The audio system is a 2.1 channel with REGZA Bass Woofer and REGZA ZR 360 Surround Upscaling Dolby Atmos. Priced at Rs. 50,999 on Amazon, this TV offers excellent value for your money. Additionally, a Rs. 8,000 coupon and up to Rs. 2,500 discount on select credit cards are available. You will also get a free Amazon Fire TV stick post-installation.

Price: Rs. 50,999 (MRP Rs. 1,14,999)

Portronics Breeze Plus 20W Bluetooth 5.0 Portable Stereo Speaker

The Portronics Breeze Plus Bluetooth speaker has a 20W output and an IPx6 water resistance rating. It features a cylindrical design with a mesh grill and offers surround sound. According to the company, the 2,500mAh battery provides at least 7 hours of playback on a single charge. Available on Amazon for Rs. 1,799, it's a great deal compared to its MRP of Rs. 3,999. With this speaker, you can enjoy your favourite music anywhere, anytime, without hassle.

Price: Rs. 1,799 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

MSI GF63 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 12450H
The MSI GF63 Thin Laptop is designed for both gaming and creative tasks. It features a 15.6-inch display, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's powered by an Intel Core i5 12th Gen processor. The laptop includes a 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card with a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. Equipped with NVIDIA's advanced graphics technology, it offers ray-traced graphics, and AI features such as NVIDIA DLSS. Max-Q technologies ensure peak efficiency and deliver high performance. Enhanced cooling and low-noise operation make it suitable for any environment. You can currently buy it for Rs. 52,990 on Flipkart.

Price: Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 97,990)

BLAUPUNKT 50-inch QLED 4K Ultra HD Google TV

The BLAUPUNKT 50-inch QLED 4K Ultra HD Google TV is a smart TV that seamlessly merges with your digital life. It features a QLED display with 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It offers three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and Wi-Fi connectivity. The sound system includes a 60W speaker with Dolby Atmos. Unique features include compatibility with Google Assistant and Quantum Dot Technology. It is currently available at Croma and is priced at Rs. 28,999, down from its MRP of Rs. 49,999.

Price: Rs. 28,999 (MRP Rs. 49,999)

Boat Avante Bar Opera Bluetooth Soundbar

The Boat Avante Bar Opera Bluetooth Soundbar delivers a powerful 70W RMS output. It supports wireless music streaming via Bluetooth and features a 2.0-channel sound system. The soundbar offers various entertainment EQ modes, including Music, Movies, News, and 3D. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, USB, AUX, and HDMI. It also comes with bass and treble controls and a master remote control. Priced at Rs. 3,499 on Flipkart, it is a great deal compared to its MRP of Rs. 7,990.

Price: Rs. 3,499 (MRP Rs. 7,990)

Google Pixel Buds A-series with Google Assistant

The Google Pixel Buds A-series have a mic, Bluetooth version 5, and 12mm dynamic drivers. The dual beam-forming microphones ensure clear calls. The earbuds provide 5 hours of playtime, with a total of 24 hours when combined with the charging case. These earbuds are compatible with Pixel, Android, iOS, and any Bluetooth 4.0+ device. They are sweat and water-resistant, with an IPX4 rating. Additional features include Adaptive Sound and passive noise reduction. Capacitive touch sensors allow easy music, calls, and Google Assistant control.

Price: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

Further reading: Internet, Best Deals, Tech Deals
Top Tech Deals of the Week: Discounts on Smart TVs, Soundbars and Other Electronics
