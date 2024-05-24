Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro were launched in China in January. Now, the Chinese tech brand seems to be gearing up to unveil the flagship series in India. Honor phones are sold in India via HTech, which is yet to confirm the arrival of new Magic series. Ahead of any official announcements, a tipster has suggested the potential launch timeline for the phones. The Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro run on MagicOS 8.0 skin and are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. They have LTPO OLED displays and triple rear cameras.

Honor Magic 6 series India launch

As per a tweet by Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) the Honor Magic 6 series will soon arrive in India. The Honor Magic 6 Pro is said to debut in the country in July.

Expectations about Honor Magic 6 series India launch have been high since March. HTech's CEO Madhav Sheth in March teased their arrival through X. He posted images of both Honor Magic 6 Ultimate and Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR giving hints about their release in the country. He also recently indicated the imminent arrival of an Honor Magic V2 foldable phone in India.

Honor Magic 6 series price, specifications

Honor Magic 6 series was announced in the brand's home country in January. The brand later expanded the lineup by introducing the Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and the Magic 6 Ultimate variants.

Price of Honor Magic 6 starts at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM variant. Meanwhile, the Honor Magic 6 Pro is priced at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 65,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB model. They were showcased at MWC in February.

The Honor Magic 6 series runs on MagicOS 8.0 skin based on Android 14 and is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. They have LTPO OLED displays and triple rear cameras. The vanilla model has a 6.78-inch screen, while the Pro version features a 6.8-inch display. The former has a 50-megapixel main camera, while the latter carries a 180-megapixel periscope sensor.

Honor Magic 6 packs a 5,450mAh battery, while the Pro model is backed by a 5,600mAh cell. They also carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

