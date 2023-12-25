Technology News

Poor Quality Results for Online Searches Made People Believe Possible Misinformation: Study

The researchers evaluated people's behaviour after reading latest and older news articles dating a few months back.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 25 December 2023 16:00 IST
Poor Quality Results for Online Searches Made People Believe Possible Misinformation: Study

Photo Credit: Pexels

The data showed news articles that had misleading or false information and verified news about a topic

Advertisement

A study has found that people who performed online searches to verify the truthfulness of a piece of possible misinformation actually ended up believing it due to "poor quality results" from search engines.

The findings, according to researchers, flag the need for online search engines to address the challenge posed by the appearance of non-credible information at the top of search results.

The study conducted by a research team from the University of Central Florida, New York University and Stanford University, US, aimed at understanding the impact of search results produced when people used search engines to evaluate the veracity of news.

The findings, published in the journal Nature, highlighted the need for media literacy programs to ground recommendations in empirically tested interventions and search engines to invest in solutions to the challenges identified by this study.

"Our study shows that the act of searching online to evaluate news increases belief in highly popular misinformation -- and by notable amounts," said study author Zeve Sanderson, founding executive director of New York University's Center for Social Media and Politics (CSMaP).

The researchers evaluated people's behaviour after reading latest and older news articles dating a few months back.

The dataset included a combination of news articles that had misleading or false information and verified news about a topic with significant coverage, such as COVID-19.

The team included "false popular articles" on COVID-19 vaccines, the Trump impeachment proceedings, and climate events, they said.

They found that users performing online searches to evaluate the veracity of news articles, especially those with misleading or false information, were more likely to end up believing them when "poor quality results" were showed by search engines.

The researchers also found that this occurred both shortly after the article's publication and months later, suggesting that passage of time and seemingly opportunities for fact checks to enter the information ecosystem did not lessen the misinformation-believing impact of online searching.

Further, from one of the five studies that assessed the impact of the quality of search results on believing or disbelieving misinformation, the researchers found that online users exposed to "low-quality" search results were more likely to believe the falsehoods.

"This points to the danger that 'data voids' - areas of the information ecosystem that are dominated by low quality, or even outright false, news and information - may be playing a consequential role in the online search process, leading to the low return of credible information or, more alarming, the appearance of non-credible information at the top of search results," said lead author Kevin Aslett, an assistant professor at the University of Central Florida.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: internet search, web results, misinformation
New AI Model May Predict Human Lifespan: Researchers
Disney, Reliance Sign Non-binding Agreement for India Media Operations Merger: Report

Related Stories

Poor Quality Results for Online Searches Made People Believe Possible Misinformation: Study
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MacBook Air With M1 Chip Goes on Sale at Rs. 46,918, but There's a Catch
  2. Poco M6 5G With Dimensity 6100+ Chip Launched in India at This Price
  3. Redmi Note 13 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 4 Launch
  4. Oppo Find X7 Series Complete Specifications Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  5. Redmi Note 13 Series Arrives in India on January 4: What We Know So Far
  6. Nothing Phone 2a SoC, Display, and Camera Details Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. OnePlus 12R Colour Options, Specifications Leak Again Ahead of Launch
  9. Moto G34 5G Debuts With Snapdragon 695, 50-Megapixel Camera: Check Price
  10. Entire iPhone 16 Lineup May Get an A18 Chip, iOS 18 Code Suggests
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney, Reliance Sign Non-binding Agreement for India Media Operations Merger: Report
  2. Poor Quality Results for Online Searches Made People Believe Possible Misinformation: Study
  3. New AI Model May Predict Human Lifespan: Researchers
  4. GTA 5 Source Code, GTA 6 Code, Bully 2 Files Reportedly Leaked
  5. Nothing Phone 2a Processor, Display, and Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Losses as Christmas Ushers 2023 into Finale Week, Altcoins Remain Volatile
  7. Jio Happy New Year 2024 Offer Brings Prepaid Recharge Plan With Extra Validity Benefits: Details
  8. Coinbase Gains Licence to Operate as Virtual Asset Services Provider in France
  9. REPLACE COPY
  10. Telecom Bill 2023: OTT Apps Not Covered Under New Bill, Telecom Minister Reportedly Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »