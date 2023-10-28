The Amazon Great Indian Festival kicked off this year on October 7 for its Prime users and was extended to all users since October 8. During this ongoing sale, a wide range of products, including electronic items like smartphones, laptops, PCs, tablets, and Smart TVs. A variety of home appliances are also offered at discounted rates. The sale has entered the ‘Finale Days' starting from October 28. There are also other bank offers over sale discounts that customers can avail of.

The additional bank offers help in bringing the effective price of any product down to an even lower price than that of the original deal price. There may also be an exchange option available for some things, particularly electrical devices. When the exchange offer is applied over the deal price and bank discounts combined, the effective price is further reduced. We've written about some incredible sales that are now going on for computers, tablets, smartphones, big home appliances, and more. Some of the best offers available during the ongoing sale are on microwave ovens. Customers using ICICI Bank Debit and Credit cards and Credit Card EMI options during payment can receive a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 3,500. AU Small Finance Bank Credit and Debit card users may also get a discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 1,750. People using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card may receive a 5 percent instant discount and 5 percent cashback offers.

Following are some of the best deals on microwave ovens you can grab now.

One of the best deals offered is on the Samsung Convection Microwave Oven, which has the capacity of 28 litres and can be used for baking along with grilling, reheating, defrosting and cooking. It is priced at Rs. 11,990, down 29 percent from its marked price of Rs. 16,99. Another good grab is the 24-litre IFB Solo Microwave Oven that is listed at Rs. 6,490, down 26 percent from its usual price of Rs. 8,790.

Top Deals on Microwave Ovens During Ongoing Amazon Sale

