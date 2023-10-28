Technology News

Top Deals on Microwave Ovens During Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale

The Great Indian Festival Sale Finale Days started on October 28.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 October 2023 22:42 IST
Top Deals on Microwave Ovens During Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Home appliances like microwave ovens are offered at discounted rates during the ongoing sale

Highlights
  • The Amazon sale began on October 7 for Prime users
  • A number of household appliances are on sale
  • Customers can avail of additional bank offers over sale discounts
Advertisement

The Amazon Great Indian Festival kicked off this year on October 7 for its Prime users and was extended to all users since October 8. During this ongoing sale, a wide range of products, including electronic items like smartphones, laptops, PCs, tablets, and Smart TVs. A variety of home appliances are also offered at discounted rates. The sale has entered the ‘Finale Days' starting from October 28. There are also other bank offers over sale discounts that customers can avail of.

The additional bank offers help in bringing the effective price of any product down to an even lower price than that of the original deal price. There may also be an exchange option available for some things, particularly electrical devices. When the exchange offer is applied over the deal price and bank discounts combined, the effective price is further reduced. We've written about some incredible sales that are now going on for computers, tablets, smartphones, big home appliances, and more. Some of the best offers available during the ongoing sale are on microwave ovens. Customers using ICICI Bank Debit and Credit cards and Credit Card EMI options during payment can receive a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 3,500. AU Small Finance Bank Credit and Debit card users may also get a discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 1,750. People using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card may receive a 5 percent instant discount and 5 percent cashback offers.

Following are some of the best deals on microwave ovens you can grab now.

One of the best deals offered is on the Samsung Convection Microwave Oven, which has the capacity of 28 litres and can be used for baking along with grilling, reheating, defrosting and cooking. It is priced at Rs. 11,990, down 29 percent from its marked price of Rs. 16,99. Another good grab is the 24-litre IFB Solo Microwave Oven that is listed at Rs. 6,490, down 26 percent from its usual price of Rs. 8,790.

Top Deals on Microwave Ovens During Ongoing Amazon Sale

Product MRP Deal Price
28-Litre Convection Microwave Oven Rs. 16,990 Rs. 11,990
21-Litre Samsung Convection Microwave Oven Rs. 12,990 Rs. 9,990
24-Litre IFB Solo Microwave Oven Rs. 8,790 Rs. 6,490
20-Litre LG Solo Microwave Oven Rs. 8,199 Rs. 6,290
20-Litre Panasonic Solo Microwave Oven Rs. 6,790 Rs. 5,390

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Finale Days
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Delhi Advocate Loses Rs. 50 Lakh in SIM Swap Scam: What Happened and How to Be Safe

Related Stories

Top Deals on Microwave Ovens During Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Flipkart Sale
  2. OnePlus Open India Sale Begins Today: See Price, Launch Offers
  3. OnePlus 12 AnTuTu Benchmark Score Revealed
  4. iQoo 12, iQoo 12 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to Launch on This Date
  5. OnePlus 12, OnePlus Ace 3 Display Specifications Confirmed: Check Here
  6. Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro Debut as First Phones With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Budget Smartwatches
  8. WhatsApp Updates Will No Longer Be Available on These Android Phones
  9. Oppo A79 5G With Dimensity 6020 SoC Debuts in India at This Price
  10. Qualcomm Debuts Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC With Generative AI Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Advocate Loses Rs. 50 Lakh in SIM Swap Scam: What Happened and How to Be Safe
  2. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Spotted on AnTuTu Benchmark; Launch Likely Soon
  3. iQoo 12 Pro BMW M Motorsport Edition Design Revealed Ahead of November 7 Launch
  4. Poco X5 Pro, Moto G54, Realme 11X and More Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Flipkart Sale
  5. Tata Set to Become First Indian iPhone Maker as It Acquires Winston Unit
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discounts Available on Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Redmi 12C and More Phones
  7. Oppo A79 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Nokia Demonstrates 6G Sensing, Safer Railway Networks and More at India Mobile Congress 2023
  9. Apple Watch Ultra 3 Development Yet to Begin, May Not Arrive Next Year: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Redmi 13C 4G Live Images, Colour Options Leaked; Specifications Tipped Again
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »