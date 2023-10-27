Technology News
  Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discounts Available on Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Redmi 12C and More Phones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discounts Available on Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Redmi 12C and More Phones

Amazon Great Indian Festival’s Extra Happiness Days ends on October 27.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 October 2023 16:23 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discounts Available on Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Redmi 12C and More Phones

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pova 5 Pro (pictured) was launched in India in August

  • Amazon Great Indian Festival started on October 7 for Prime users
  • The sale offers lucrative discounts on several products
  • Aside from sale discounts, there are additional bank offers
Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale started on October 7 for its Prime members in India. The sale was then opened to all users a day later. During this sale, lucrative discounts are being offered on a wide range of products including electronic items, home appliances, fashion products, furniture and more. Most of these items are listed with significantly reduced prices over their market price, some even up to 50 percent or more. The Amazon sale has been extended currently with its ongoing Extra Happiness Days sale, which ends on October 27.

Aside from the sale discounts being offered during the Great Indian Festival sale, customers can also avail additional bank offers. These bank offers bring down the effective price of any product to an even lower price than that of the original deal price. During the Extra Happiness Days, you can get up to 10 percent instant discounts up to Rs. 10,000 if you opt for the EasyEMI offer on your HDFC cards. Bank of Baroda credit card users can avail 10 percent discounts of up to Rs. 8,000. People using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards can get a 5 percent instant discount and an additional 5 percent cashback. OneCard users will be able to get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 2,500 on Credit and Credit EMI options.

Many items including electronic devices offer an exchange option, as well. This exchange offer lowers the effective price of the product further when applied over the Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days deal price and bank discounts combined. So far, we have curated the best deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops, large home appliances and more that you can get during the sale. Following are some of the best deals you can avail on smartphones from leading brands, with additional lucrative bank offers.

Top Deals on Motorola, Samsung, Tecno, Itel, Realme, Redmi Smartphones During Amazon Sale

Product MRP Deal Price
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Rs. 89,999 Rs. 79,999
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G Rs. 79,999 Rs. 59,999
Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 14,999
Itel P55 5G Rs. 13,499 Rs. 9,999
Realme Narzo N53 Rs. 10,999 Rs. 7,999
Redmi 12C Rs. 13,999 Rs. 6,999

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Tecno Pova 5 Pro, Itel P55, Realme Narzo N53, Redmi 12C
