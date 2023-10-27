Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale started on October 7 for its Prime members in India. The sale was then opened to all users a day later. During this sale, lucrative discounts are being offered on a wide range of products including electronic items, home appliances, fashion products, furniture and more. Most of these items are listed with significantly reduced prices over their market price, some even up to 50 percent or more. The Amazon sale has been extended currently with its ongoing Extra Happiness Days sale, which ends on October 27.

Aside from the sale discounts being offered during the Great Indian Festival sale, customers can also avail additional bank offers. These bank offers bring down the effective price of any product to an even lower price than that of the original deal price. During the Extra Happiness Days, you can get up to 10 percent instant discounts up to Rs. 10,000 if you opt for the EasyEMI offer on your HDFC cards. Bank of Baroda credit card users can avail 10 percent discounts of up to Rs. 8,000. People using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards can get a 5 percent instant discount and an additional 5 percent cashback. OneCard users will be able to get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 2,500 on Credit and Credit EMI options.

Many items including electronic devices offer an exchange option, as well. This exchange offer lowers the effective price of the product further when applied over the Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days deal price and bank discounts combined. So far, we have curated the best deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops, large home appliances and more that you can get during the sale. Following are some of the best deals you can avail on smartphones from leading brands, with additional lucrative bank offers.

Top Deals on Motorola, Samsung, Tecno, Itel, Realme, Redmi Smartphones During Amazon Sale

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.