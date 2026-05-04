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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Home Appliances Revealed Ahead of Sale

During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, HDFC credit card holders can avail of up to 10 percent instant discount on various products.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 May 2026 12:37 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Home Appliances Revealed Ahead of Sale

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is set to begin on May 8

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 will bring discounts on home appliances
  • Shoppers can avail bank based discounts on select items
  • Amazon Prime subscribers will get additional discounts
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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 will begin later this week with price cuts on a range of products. Besides smartphones and laptops, the upcoming sale is confirmed to offer various home appliances like air conditioners, fridges, dishwashers, washing machines, and refrigerators at reduced prices. Home electronic items from brands like Daikin, LG, Bosch, Samsung, and Haier are confirmed to get discounts in the upcoming sale. Along with discounted prices, shoppers can avail bank-based discounts on select items. Some products bring along an exchange option for a limited time.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Bank Offers, Top Discounts on Home Appliances

Various refrigerators, washing machines, electric chimneys, air conditioners and more are set to receive significant price cuts during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, which is set to start on May 8. Samsung's double door refrigerator with 653 litre capacity is confirmed to be available for Rs. 79,990, instead of the original price tag of Rs. 1,21,000. Similarly, Haier will sell its 602 litre model for Rs. 60,990, down from Rs. 1,09,390.  

In addition to the general discounts, customers can avail of up to a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions. Amazon Prime subscribers will also get additional discounts. Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI on eligible products, if they don't want to pay the entire amount upfront. There are exchange offers as well. Amazon will also provide ICICI Amazon Pay credit card-based offers and coupon discounts during the sale. 

Here's a list of some of the best deals you can avail of on home appliances during the upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. Keep in mind that these are effective prices, which means you will need to use coupons or eligible bank card transactions to purchase these appliances 

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung 653L, 3 Star, Smart Refrigerator (RS76CG8003B1HL) Rs. 1,21,000 Rs. 79,990 Buy Now
Haier 602L 3Star Refrigerator (HRS-682KS) Rs. 1,09,390 Rs. 60,990 Buy Now
Bosch 9 kg 5 Star Front-Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine Rs. 60,990 Rs. 32,990 Buy Now
LG Smart Choice, 9Kg, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M) Rs. 53,990 Rs. 40,990 Buy Now
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC (CU-NU18BKY5WX) Rs. 63,500 Rs. 44,990 Buy Now
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (MTKL50XV16) Rs. 56,100 Rs. 36,990 Buy Now
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG) Rs. 7,490 Rs. 6,850 Buy Now
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Rs. 28,990 Rs. 13,490 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon, Amazon Discount Sale, Sale Offers 2026
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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