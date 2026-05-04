Amazon's upcoming Great Summer Sale will begin on May 8, offering discounts of up to 80 percent on electronics and accessories. The sale is expected to bring deals across laptops, smartphones, audio gear, and other electronics, making it a good time for buyers to consider an upgrade. Beyond the usual price cuts, bank offers, and no-cost EMI options should help lower the overall cost even further. With flash sales and limited-time deals also part of the event, shoppers may come across some of the better prices available during the season.

Customers using HDFC Bank credit cards can get an instant discount of up to Rs. 10,000 on EMI transactions, subject to terms and conditions. SBI Card users are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount on EMI transactions, while Axis Bank, Bobcard, DBS, RBL Bank, YES Bank, HSBC (on EMI transactions), and Industrial Bank are offering a 7.5 percent instant discount on credit card EMI transactions, all subject to applicable terms.

Additionally, HSBC credit card users (non-EMI transactions) can avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 2,500, while OneCard users can receive up to Rs. 3,500 instant discount on EMI transactions. Federal Bank credit card users will get a 5 percent instant discount on EMI transactions. Notably, all offers are subject to terms and conditions.

Best Deals on Laptops From Asus, Dell, HP, More in Amazon Great Summer Sale

The Asus TUF F16 RTX 5060 is listed at Rs. 1,49,990 and is available at an effective sale price of Rs. 1,39,740. The Lenovo LOQ RTX 5050, originally priced at Rs. 1,29,990, can be purchased for Rs. 1,19,740, while the HP Victus RTX 5050 drops from Rs. 1,10,990 to Rs. 1,00,240.

Among the more mainstream options, the Asus Vivobook Ultra 7 is priced at Rs. 1,11,990 and is available for Rs. 88,990. The Lenovo Yoga Slim AI sees a reduction from Rs. 1,25,890 to Rs. 74,990, and the HP 15 Ultra 5 Laptop is down from Rs. 86,451 to Rs. 68,490.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.