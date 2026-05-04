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Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Laptops From Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo and More

Beyond the usual price cuts, bank offers, and no-cost EMI options should help lower the overall cost even further.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 May 2026 11:07 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Laptops From Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo and More

Photo Credit: Asus

Amazon's upcoming Great Summer Sale will begin on May 8

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Highlights
  • Bank offers boost savings with instant discounts
  • No-cost EMI options reduce upfront costs
  • Gaming laptops see major price cuts this sale
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Amazon's upcoming Great Summer Sale will begin on May 8, offering discounts of up to 80 percent on electronics and accessories. The sale is expected to bring deals across laptops, smartphones, audio gear, and other electronics, making it a good time for buyers to consider an upgrade. Beyond the usual price cuts, bank offers, and no-cost EMI options should help lower the overall cost even further. With flash sales and limited-time deals also part of the event, shoppers may come across some of the better prices available during the season.

Customers using HDFC Bank credit cards can get an instant discount of up to Rs. 10,000 on EMI transactions, subject to terms and conditions. SBI Card users are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount on EMI transactions, while Axis Bank, Bobcard, DBS, RBL Bank, YES Bank, HSBC (on EMI transactions), and Industrial Bank are offering a 7.5 percent instant discount on credit card EMI transactions, all subject to applicable terms.

Additionally, HSBC credit card users (non-EMI transactions) can avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 2,500, while OneCard users can receive up to Rs. 3,500 instant discount on EMI transactions. Federal Bank credit card users will get a 5 percent instant discount on EMI transactions. Notably, all offers are subject to terms and conditions.

Best Deals on Laptops From Asus, Dell, HP, More in Amazon Great Summer Sale

The Asus TUF F16 RTX 5060 is listed at Rs. 1,49,990 and is available at an effective sale price of Rs. 1,39,740. The Lenovo LOQ RTX 5050, originally priced at Rs. 1,29,990, can be purchased for Rs. 1,19,740, while the HP Victus RTX 5050 drops from Rs. 1,10,990 to Rs. 1,00,240.

Among the more mainstream options, the Asus Vivobook Ultra 7 is priced at Rs. 1,11,990 and is available for Rs. 88,990. The Lenovo Yoga Slim AI sees a reduction from Rs. 1,25,890 to Rs. 74,990, and the HP 15 Ultra 5 Laptop is down from Rs. 86,451 to Rs. 68,490.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
ASUS TUF F16 RTX 5060 Rs. 1,49,990 Rs. 1,39,740 Buy Here
Lenovo LOQ RTX 5050 Rs. 1,29,990 Rs. 1,19,740 Buy Here
HP Victus RTX 5050 Rs. 1,10,990 Rs. 1,00,240 Buy Here
ASUS Gaming V16 RTX 5050 Rs. 1,05,990 Rs. 96,240 Buy Here
Lenovo LOQ RTX 4050 Rs. 94,740 Rs. 85,240 Buy Here
HP Victus RTX 4050 Rs. 82,990 Rs. 75,240 Buy Here
Asus Vivobook Ultra 7 Rs. 1,11,990 Rs. 88,990 Buy Here
Lenovo Yoga Slim AI Rs. 1,25,890 Rs. 74,990 Buy Here
HP 15 Ultra 5 Laptop Rs. 86,451 Rs. 68,490 Buy Here
Acer Aspire Go 14 Rs. 72,999 Rs. 59,999 Buy Here
Asus Vivobook i5 Rs. 86,990 Rs. 59,990 Buy Here
Dell 15 Rs. 54,479 Rs. 37,990 Buy Here
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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 Date, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 deals, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offers, Amazon sale, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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