The Amazon Great Summer Sale in India is set to begin soon. The annual sale event will bring lucrative deals and discounts across multiple categories, including smartphones, laptops, fashion, and home appliances. As with previous editions, the Great Summer Sale is expected to offer a mix of direct price cuts, bank offers, and bundled deals, lowering the final effective purchase price of the products. Prime members will get early access to the sale, along with additional benefits, ahead of the wider availability.

The Amazon Great Summer Sale will officially kick off on May 8. While the e-commerce giant has yet to confirm the details, there is likely to be early access for Prime subscribers. The company has already started teasing pre-sale deals across select categories, encouraging users to prepare wishlists in advance.

During the sale, buyers can avail of up to 10 percent instant discount when using HDFC Bank credit cards or opting for EASYEMI transactions. Amazon will also offer No Cost EMI options, with instalment plans starting at a daily cost of Rs. 9, making high-value purchases more accessible.

Prime members will receive additional benefits, including an extra 3 percent discount on more than 2 lakh products. These offers stack on top of existing discounts, increasing overall savings.

Customers can also take advantage of exchange programmes, digital coupons, and cashback offers. For Prime members, there are flat 10 percent savings and unlimited 5 percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card transactions. Additional savings may include flat cashback offers such as Rs. 1,250 or discounts of up to Rs. 2,500 on select purchases.

Amazon is also introducing interactive features like a “PromoCode Hunt”. This will allow users to discover additional discounts through gamified participation during the sale.

The sale will span multiple categories, including electronics, smartphones, fashion, and home essentials, with large price cuts expected across Amazon's catalogue. The e-commerce giant has already unveiled some of the early deals, with discounts on smartphones, tablets, and home appliances.

For example, customers can purchase the Xiaomi Pad 8 for Rs. 30,999, down from its list price of Rs. 37,999. The iQOO 15R, listed at Rs. 53,999, will be available at Rs. 42,999. The JBL 800 Pro soundbar is offered for Rs. 49,999, down from its list price of Rs. 69,999. These, and more offers, are available for customers to grab.

To improve the shopping experience, Amazon is highlighting its AI-powered assistant, Rufus, which can help users find deals and personalised recommendations via prompts such as “best deals under Rs. 2,000.” It also offers access to 30- to 90-day price history to help users make informed decisions.

Lastly, the “View in Your Room” feature allows customers to visualise furniture, appliances, and decor in their own space before purchasing. The e-commerce giant claims this enables faster and more confident buying decisions during the sale period.

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