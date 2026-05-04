Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is set to begin on May 8 for all customers on the e-commerce platform. The upcoming sale event will offer discounts on popular smartphones from brands like Samsung, Apple, iQOO and OnePlus. Just ahead of the sale, Amazon has started teasing several deals, but it has yet to reveal the final price of select models. The flagship Galaxy S series smartphones and iPhone models are set to receive significant price cuts during the sale. Shoppers can further reduce prices with additional bank-based offers.

Both the latest and a year-old smartphone are confirmed to be available at discounted rates in the upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra, originally priced at Rs. 1,29,999, will be available for Rs. 94,999. The OnePlus Nord 6 will be sold for Rs. 36,999, instead of Rs. 52,999. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 foldable smartphone and the OnePlus 15 will be available for discounted rates.

Other popular models like iPhone 16, iPhone 15, and Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G are also set to get price cuts, though their final sale prices haven't been revealed yet.

In the Amazon Great Summer Sale, shoppers can avail up to 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using HDFC credit cards and Easy EMI transactions. There are exchange offers and no-cost EMI plans as well. Amazon will also provide ICICI Amazon Pay credit card-based offers and coupon discounts during the sale. Amazon Prime users can avail themselves of additional benefits.

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