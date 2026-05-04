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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Like Galaxy S25 Ultra, iQOO 15, OnePlus 13 Teased

Amazon Great Summer Sale is scheduled to kick off on May 8.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 May 2026 11:01 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Like Galaxy S25 Ultra, iQOO 15, OnePlus 13 Teased

iPhone 16, iPhone 15 and Narzo 100 Lite 5G are set to get price cuts during Amazon Great Summer Sale

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 will begin later this week
  • Both latest and a year old smartphones are confirmed to be discounted
  • Amazon will provide ICICI Amazon Pay credit card-based offers
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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is set to begin on May 8 for all customers on the e-commerce platform. The upcoming sale event will offer discounts on popular smartphones from brands like Samsung, Apple, iQOO and OnePlus. Just ahead of the sale, Amazon has started teasing several deals, but it has yet to reveal the final price of select models. The flagship Galaxy S series smartphones and iPhone models are set to receive significant price cuts during the sale. Shoppers can further reduce prices with additional bank-based offers. 

Both the latest and a year-old smartphone are confirmed to be available at discounted rates in the upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra, originally priced at Rs. 1,29,999, will be available for Rs. 94,999. The OnePlus Nord 6 will be sold for Rs. 36,999, instead of Rs. 52,999. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 foldable smartphone and the OnePlus 15 will be available for discounted rates. 

Other popular models like iPhone 16, iPhone 15, and Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G are also set to get price cuts, though their final sale prices haven't been revealed yet.

In the Amazon Great Summer Sale, shoppers can avail up to 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using HDFC credit cards and Easy EMI transactions. There are exchange offers and no-cost EMI plans as well. Amazon will also provide ICICI Amazon Pay credit card-based offers and coupon discounts during the sale. Amazon Prime users can avail themselves of additional benefits. 

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 94,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord 6 Rs. 52,999 Rs. 36,999 Buy Now
iQOO 15 Rs. 76,999 Rs. 66,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 13 Rs. 79,999 Rs. 64,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Rs. 1.74,999 Rs. 1,67,999 Buy Now
Redmi Note 15 Rs. 22,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now
Lava Bold N2 Rs. 9,499 Rs. 8,149 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Rs. 16,499 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 90x 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
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OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, flagship-grade display
  • Strong, consistent everyday performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Strong value-for-money proposition
  • Bad
  • Cameras are decent, not segment-leading
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2272 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Redmi Note 15 5G

Redmi Note 15 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Good Battery Life
  • Bad
  • Cameras are inconsistent
  • No HDR playback support
  • Bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5520mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale 2026, Apple, iPhone 16
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Smart TVs From Samsung, TCL, Xiaomi and Other Brands Teased

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