Flipkart's next summer sale in India has been announced, and it is set to begin on May 9. Subscribers will get early access to the deals 24 hours before the sale event commences. It brings discounts on a wide selection of electronics, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, home appliances, and more. While offers on products are slowly being revealed, the e-commerce giant has already announced notable offers on popular iPhone models. The iPhone 17 is available at its lowest price during the Flipkart sale. Buyers who want flagship models can avail of lucrative discounts on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Meanwhile, there are also offers for those who wish to upgrade to last year's iPhone 16 without burning a hole in their pocket.

Flipkart Sale: Top Deals on iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 16 and More

The iPhone 17 was launched in India in September 2025 and is listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB storage variant. During the sale, customers can purchase it at an effective sale price of Rs. 71,999. While the e-commerce giant has yet to reveal the breakdown, the final amount is likely to be inclusive of bank discounts.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are listed on the platform for Rs. 1,34,900 and Rs. 1,49,900, respectively. Both handsets can be purchased for as low as Rs. 1,09,900 and Rs. 1,24,900 during the Flipkart summer sale. Do note that the mentioned amount is for the 256GB variant of the phones, and prices for the higher storage variants will adjust accordingly.

The iPhone Air, launched alongside the iPhone 17 series in September, will be available at an effective sale price of Rs. 95,900. In India, the iPhone Air usually retails for Rs. 1,19,900 for the base variant. The iPhone 17e is the latest iPhone launched by the Cupertino-based tech giant, and it can be purchased for Rs. 60,900, down from its launch price of Rs. 64,900.

There are offers on previous-generation iPhone models, too. For example, the iPhone 16 is confirmed to be offered for Rs. 58,900, down from its current list price of Rs. 69,900, while the iPhone 16 Plus will be available for Rs. 73,900. The iPhone 15, which has been discontinued by Apple, can be purchased for Rs. 51,900. The last model on the list is the iPhone 16e. With a launch price of Rs. 59,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage, it will be offered at an effective sale price of Rs. 55,900.

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