Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 17 Will Drop to Lowest Price During Flipkart Sale; Offers on iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Revealed

iPhone 17 Will Drop to Lowest Price During Flipkart Sale; Offers on iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Revealed

Customers can purchase the iPhone 17 at an effective sale price of Rs. 71,999 during the Flipkart summer sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 May 2026 12:44 IST
iPhone 17 Will Drop to Lowest Price During Flipkart Sale; Offers on iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Revealed

The iPhone 17 (pictured) is one of the most value-for-money iPhone models in recent years

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iPhone 17 is available at its lowest price during the Flipkart sale
  • Customers can avail of discounts on iPhone 16, iPhone 15, too
  • Bank offers include 10 percent instant discount on SBI cards
Advertisement

Flipkart's next summer sale in India has been announced, and it is set to begin on May 9. Subscribers will get early access to the deals 24 hours before the sale event commences. It brings discounts on a wide selection of electronics, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, home appliances, and more. While offers on products are slowly being revealed, the e-commerce giant has already announced notable offers on popular iPhone models. The iPhone 17 is available at its lowest price during the Flipkart sale. Buyers who want flagship models can avail of lucrative discounts on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Meanwhile, there are also offers for those who wish to upgrade to last year's iPhone 16 without burning a hole in their pocket.

VoltIPhone 17 Discussion
Explore More...

Flipkart Sale: Top Deals on iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 16 and More

The iPhone 17 was launched in India in September 2025 and is listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB storage variant. During the sale, customers can purchase it at an effective sale price of Rs. 71,999. While the e-commerce giant has yet to reveal the breakdown, the final amount is likely to be inclusive of bank discounts.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are listed on the platform for Rs. 1,34,900 and Rs. 1,49,900, respectively. Both handsets can be purchased for as low as Rs. 1,09,900 and Rs. 1,24,900 during the Flipkart summer sale. Do note that the mentioned amount is for the 256GB variant of the phones, and prices for the higher storage variants will adjust accordingly.

The iPhone Air, launched alongside the iPhone 17 series in September, will be available at an effective sale price of Rs. 95,900. In India, the iPhone Air usually retails for Rs. 1,19,900 for the base variant. The iPhone 17e is the latest iPhone launched by the Cupertino-based tech giant, and it can be purchased for Rs. 60,900, down from its launch price of Rs. 64,900.

There are offers on previous-generation iPhone models, too. For example, the iPhone 16 is confirmed to be offered for Rs. 58,900, down from its current list price of Rs. 69,900, while the iPhone 16 Plus will be available for Rs. 73,900. The iPhone 15, which has been discontinued by Apple, can be purchased for Rs. 51,900. The last model on the list is the iPhone 16e. With a launch price of Rs. 59,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage, it will be offered at an effective sale price of Rs. 55,900.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 17e, Flipkart sale, Flipkart
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Home Appliances Revealed Ahead of Sale

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Will Drop to Lowest Price During Flipkart Sale; Offers on iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here Are the Top iPhone Discounts During Flipkart's Upcoming Summer Sale
  2. Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Teased
  3. As Component Prices Surge, New Leak Reveals Possible iPhone 18 Pro Pricing
  4. OnePlus Pad 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ vs iPad Air: Features Compared
  5. Amazon Great Summer Sale Announced: Check Sale Date, Bank Offers and More
  6. This YouTube Bug Might Be Causing Frozen Tabs, Higher CPU and Memory Usage
#Latest Stories
  1. GameStop Makes Bold $56 Billion Play for eBay, Ready to Go Hostile
  2. Valve Steam Controller Launched With TMR-Supported Magentic Thumbsticks, Grip Sense Support: Price, Specifications
  3. ChatGPT Allegedly Helped Student Plan Mass Shooting at FSU Last Year: Report
  4. US Law Firm Seeks to Halt Transfer of Frozen ETH From Kelp Exploit
  5. Bungie Says It Has Plans for Marathon Story for 'Next Few Years'
  6. Flipkart Summer Sale: Top Deals on Android Phones From Motorola, Realme, Oppo and More
  7. CMF Watch 3 Pro India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features
  8. iQOO 15T Specifications Leak Hints at MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, 200-Megapixel Camera
  9. Bitcoin Price Climbs to $80,000 as ETF Inflows, Institutional Demand Boost Momentum
  10. YouTube Bug Reportedly Freezes Browser Tabs, Increases CPU and Memory Usage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »