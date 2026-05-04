Amazon Great Summer Sale is scheduled to begin later this week. The US-based e-commerce platform has announced that its upcoming sale event will bring discounts on electronics from various categories and price ranges, including smartphones, smart home devices, microwaves, air conditioners, true wireless stereo (TWS), Bluetooth speakers, laptops, washing machines, and storage devices, providing an opportunity for customers to maximise their savings. On top of this, the tech giant has also started teasing smart TV models from various brands, price ranges, and panel sizes, which will be available at discounted prices during the upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Amazon Great Summer Sale Deals on Smart TVs Teased

According to the dedicated microsite for the upcoming sale event, the Amazon Great Summer Sale will provide discounts of up to 65 percent on the purchase of smart TVs and projectors. Smart TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, Xiaomi, LG, Sony, Acer, Hisense, Vu, Lumio, and Philips will be listed at relatively low prices, the US-based e-commerce giant revealed. The company will also list budget projectors from different OEMs, including Boat and Wzatco, along with higher-end offerings from Lumio and other tech firms.

The company also confirmed that the soon-to-be-kicked-off Amazon Great Summer Sale will allow customers to get their hands on a 55-inch Mini LED smart TV from TCL, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, at a discounted price of Rs. 42,240, instead of its listed price of Rs. 1,19,990. This means that buyers will be able to save up to 77,000 on their next TCL smart TV.

Apart from this, Samsung's 43-inch Full-HD smart LED TV, TCL's 32-inch QLED smart TV with Google TV support, Xiaomi's 43-inch 4K resolution smart TV with Fire TV support, and Philips' 43-inch “frameless” smart TV with Google TV support, will be available at discounted prices during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, instead of their regular prices of Rs. 27,500, Rs. 22,990, Rs. 37,999, and Rs. 31,999, respectively.

Along with direct price cuts, the upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale will let buyers avail an instant discount of up to 10 percent on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Additionally, Amazon Prime members will get a Rs. 100 cashback coupon, flat 10 percent savings with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, and flat Rs. 250 cashback on transactions worth Rs. 2,500, and an extra 3 percent off upon buying products worth more than Rs. 2,00,000.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Smart TVs

We already know that the Amazon Great Summer Sale will kick off on May 8 in India. Customers can start adding devices they want to buy during the sale event to their Amazon wishlist. We have created a list of the best deals on smart TVs that will be up for grabs during the upcoming sale event. However, it's worth noting that Amazon has yet to fully reveal some of the deals arriving later this week.

Model List Price Sale Price Buy Now TCL 55-Inch Mini LED Smart TV Rs. 1,19,990 Rs. 42,240 Buy Now Samsung 43-Inch Full-HD Smart LED TV Rs. 27,500 Rs. XX,X90 Buy Now TCL 32-Inch QLED Smart TV Rs. 22,990 Rs. XX,X90 Buy Now Xiaomi 43-Inch 4K Smart TV Rs. 37,999 Rs. XX,X90 Buy Now Philips 43-Inch Frameless Smart TV Rs. 31,999 Rs. XX,X99 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.