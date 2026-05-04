The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 are expected to be launched later this year. In recent weeks, the rumour mill has revealed several details about the book-style foldable, alongside a possible wider foldable model. A new leak, however, suggests that incremental upgrades could also be introduced with the Galaxy Z Flip 8. The South Korean tech conglomerate's next-generation clamshell-style foldable may bring about slight changes in dimensions, along with a “crease-free” display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Changes Tipped

According to tipster yeux1122's post on the Korean blog site Naver, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will see a handful of design-focused improvements. Citing industry sources, the tipster revealed that the purported clamshell-style foldable may feature a slightly increased width, though the change is described as minimal.

Samsung is also reportedly introducing a new hinge design. This is expected to make the phone around 0.5mm thinner when folded. Apart from this, the purported Galaxy Z Flip 8 could be lighter than the current Galaxy Z Flip 7, with its weight dropping from 188g to around 180g.

The last but notable change that the tech giant is tipped to include is a crease-free folding structure. The leak suggests Samsung may further reduce or eliminate the visible crease on the inner display, which has long been a key area of improvement for Samsung's foldable handsets.

The core hardware, meanwhile, is expected to remain unchanged. As per the tipster, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is likely to retain the same 25W charging speed and 4,300mAh battery as its predecessor. The camera setup is also tipped to remain identical. Other components, including the vibration motor, speakers, and outer display, are also expected to carry over with little to no change.

According to previous reports, the purported Galaxy Z Flip 8 could feature a dual rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The purported handset may carry a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the main screen. It is rumoured to be powered by Samsung's new Exynos 2600 chipset, which appears to be in line with the brand's recent trends. Samsung typically uses Qualcomm chips in its flagship Galaxy S-series handsets, while its clamshell-style foldable uses a proprietary Exynos SoC.

While the brand has yet to confirm the launch date and venue, a recent leak indicates that Samsung will hold the next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London, UK. At the event, it is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the purported Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.