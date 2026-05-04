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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Tipped to Feature 'Crease Free' Display, Slightly Revised Dimensions

Samsung may further reduce or eliminate the visible crease on the inner display of the Galaxy Z Flip 8, as per the tipster.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 May 2026 11:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Tipped to Feature 'Crease Free' Display, Slightly Revised Dimensions

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is the purported successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 7 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Samsung is tipped to introduce a new hinge design for a thinner profile
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 will likely weigh around 180g
  • Core hardware, including the battery, is tipped to remain unchanged
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The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 are expected to be launched later this year. In recent weeks, the rumour mill has revealed several details about the book-style foldable, alongside a possible wider foldable model. A new leak, however, suggests that incremental upgrades could also be introduced with the Galaxy Z Flip 8. The South Korean tech conglomerate's next-generation clamshell-style foldable may bring about slight changes in dimensions, along with a “crease-free” display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Changes Tipped

According to tipster yeux1122's post on the Korean blog site Naver, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will see a handful of design-focused improvements. Citing industry sources, the tipster revealed that the purported clamshell-style foldable may feature a slightly increased width, though the change is described as minimal.

Samsung is also reportedly introducing a new hinge design. This is expected to make the phone around 0.5mm thinner when folded. Apart from this, the purported Galaxy Z Flip 8 could be lighter than the current Galaxy Z Flip 7, with its weight dropping from 188g to around 180g.

The last but notable change that the tech giant is tipped to include is a crease-free folding structure. The leak suggests Samsung may further reduce or eliminate the visible crease on the inner display, which has long been a key area of improvement for Samsung's foldable handsets.

The core hardware, meanwhile, is expected to remain unchanged. As per the tipster, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is likely to retain the same 25W charging speed and 4,300mAh battery as its predecessor. The camera setup is also tipped to remain identical. Other components, including the vibration motor, speakers, and outer display, are also expected to carry over with little to no change.

According to previous reports, the purported Galaxy Z Flip 8 could feature a dual rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The purported handset may carry a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the main screen. It is rumoured to be powered by Samsung's new Exynos 2600 chipset, which appears to be in line with the brand's recent trends. Samsung typically uses Qualcomm chips in its flagship Galaxy S-series handsets, while its clamshell-style foldable uses a proprietary Exynos SoC.

While the brand has yet to confirm the launch date and venue, a recent leak indicates that Samsung will hold the next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London, UK. At the event, it is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the purported Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and sleek IP48-rated design
  • One UI 8 brings plenty of handy AI features
  • Vibrant displays with thin borders
  • Battery lasts a day of heavy use
  • Bad
  • Hinge is a bit too stiff or rigid
  • Cover display experience underwhelming
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Processor 3.3 MHz deca-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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