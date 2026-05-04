Halo Studios is set to launch a full remake of Halo: Combat Evolved this year, but more remakes of older Halo titles are reportedly on their way. The studio, formerly known as 343 Industries, is said to be working on remakes of Halo 2 and Halo 3. The two remake projects are reportedly in early development, so it will likely be a while before they launch.

The information comes from Rebs Gaming, known for scoops from the games industry. In a video report shared on YouTube over the weekend, the industry insider claimed that Halo Studios was developing remakes of Halo 2 and 3. A few months ago, Rebs Gaming reported that Microsoft was remaking the original Halo trilogy. The latest claim is now supported by two more sources, they claimed.

“One of my new sources sent me proof to verify themself and confirm that the Halo 2 and Halo 3 remakes are definitely happening,” Rebs Gaming said. “Active development is underway; they are in early development.”

The new remakes are reportedly happening regardless of how well Halo: Campaign Evolved does. The remake of Halo: Combat Evolved is confirmed to launch in 2026. Halo 2 and 3 remakes are said to be in “early development.”

According to one of the sources, the Halo: Campaign Evolved will include prequel missions featuring some content from Halo 2 and Halo 3, such as Brutes.

Halo Projects in Development

Aside from the Halo trilogy remakes, Halo Studios is also reported to be working on a new multiplayer project, and of course, the next mainline Halo title.

Last month, Rebs Gaming reported that the Halo multiplayer project currently in development could be a PvE extraction shooter. Halo Studios was earlier said to be working on a Battle Royale title, codenamed Project Tatanka, which was reportedly cancelled and turned into an extraction shooter, a genre that has seen ascendancy in recent times.

Microsoft and Halo Studios have not yet shared details about the reported multiplayer Halo title and the next mainline game in the series. In 2024, Halo Studios announced it was rebranding from 343 Industries and confirmed multiple Halo games were in development.

Last year, the Xbox parent announced Halo: Campaign Evolved, a full remake of the first Halo game built in Unreal Engine 5. The remake will feature remastered 4K visuals, updated animations, iconic Halo weapons and vehicles, remastered music, re-recorded voice lines, and new story content. The remake will also include three new bonus campaign missions.

Campaign Evolved will become the first Halo title to launch on PlayStation. The remake is set to launch across Xbox Series S/X, Xbox app on PC, Steam, and PS5 in 2026. It will support Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Play Anywhere and will be available day one with Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.