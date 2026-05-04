Technology News
English Edition

Halo Studios Said to Be Actively Developing Halo 2 and Halo 3 Remakes

Halo 2 and 3 remakes are reportedly in early development.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 May 2026 12:18 IST
Halo Studios Said to Be Actively Developing Halo 2 and Halo 3 Remakes

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Halo 3 launched on the Xbox 360 in 2007

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Halo: Campaign Evolved will be released in 2026
  • Halo 2 and Halo 3 released in 2004 and 2007, respectively
  • Halo Studios is reportedly developing a multiplayer Halo project
Advertisement

Halo Studios is set to launch a full remake of Halo: Combat Evolved this year, but more remakes of older Halo titles are reportedly on their way. The studio, formerly known as 343 Industries, is said to be working on remakes of Halo 2 and Halo 3. The two remake projects are reportedly in early development, so it will likely be a while before they launch.

The information comes from Rebs Gaming, known for scoops from the games industry. In a video report shared on YouTube over the weekend, the industry insider claimed that Halo Studios was developing remakes of Halo 2 and 3. A few months ago, Rebs Gaming reported that Microsoft was remaking the original Halo trilogy. The latest claim is now supported by two more sources, they claimed.

“One of my new sources sent me proof to verify themself and confirm that the Halo 2 and Halo 3 remakes are definitely happening,” Rebs Gaming said. “Active development is underway; they are in early development.”

The new remakes are reportedly happening regardless of how well Halo: Campaign Evolved does. The remake of Halo: Combat Evolved is confirmed to launch in 2026. Halo 2 and 3 remakes are said to be in “early development.”

According to one of the sources, the Halo: Campaign Evolved will include prequel missions featuring some content from Halo 2 and Halo 3, such as Brutes.

Halo Projects in Development

Aside from the Halo trilogy remakes, Halo Studios is also reported to be working on a new multiplayer project, and of course, the next mainline Halo title.

Last month, Rebs Gaming reported that the Halo multiplayer project currently in development could be a PvE extraction shooter. Halo Studios was earlier said to be working on a Battle Royale title, codenamed Project Tatanka, which was reportedly cancelled and turned into an extraction shooter, a genre that has seen ascendancy in recent times.

Microsoft and Halo Studios have not yet shared details about the reported multiplayer Halo title and the next mainline game in the series. In 2024, Halo Studios announced it was rebranding from 343 Industries and confirmed multiple Halo games were in development.

Last year, the Xbox parent announced Halo: Campaign Evolved, a full remake of the first Halo game built in Unreal Engine 5. The remake will feature remastered 4K visuals, updated animations, iconic Halo weapons and vehicles, remastered music, re-recorded voice lines, and new story content. The remake will also include three new bonus campaign missions.

Campaign Evolved will become the first Halo title to launch on PlayStation. The remake is set to launch across Xbox Series S/X, Xbox app on PC, Steam, and PS5 in 2026. It will support Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Play Anywhere and will be available day one with Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Halo, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo Remake, Halo Campaign Evolved, Halo Studios, Microsoft, Xbox
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Oscars Revise Eligibility Rules, Ban AI Actors and Scripts From Winning Awards

Related Stories

Halo Studios Said to Be Actively Developing Halo 2 and Halo 3 Remakes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here Are the Top iPhone Discounts During Flipkart's Upcoming Summer Sale
  2. Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Teased
  3. As Component Prices Surge, New Leak Reveals Possible iPhone 18 Pro Pricing
  4. OnePlus Pad 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ vs iPad Air: Features Compared
  5. This YouTube Bug Might Be Causing Frozen Tabs, Higher CPU and Memory Usage
  6. Here's When the CMF Watch 3 Pro Will Finally Launch in India
  7. Amazon Great Summer Sale Announced: Check Sale Date, Bank Offers and More
  8. Amazon Great Summer Sale: Home Appliances Deals Teased Ahead of Sale
  9. These Android Phones Will Be Discounted During the Upcoming Flipkart Sale
  10. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 8 Could Arrive With These Notable Changes
#Latest Stories
  1. GameStop Makes Bold $56 Billion Play for eBay, Ready to Go Hostile
  2. Valve Steam Controller Launched With TMR-Supported Magentic Thumbsticks, Grip Sense Support: Price, Specifications
  3. ChatGPT Allegedly Helped Student Plan Mass Shooting at FSU Last Year: Report
  4. US Law Firm Seeks to Halt Transfer of Frozen ETH From Kelp Exploit
  5. Bungie Says It Has Plans for Marathon Story for 'Next Few Years'
  6. Flipkart Summer Sale: Top Deals on Android Phones From Motorola, Realme, Oppo and More
  7. CMF Watch 3 Pro India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features
  8. iQOO 15T Specifications Leak Hints at MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, 200-Megapixel Camera
  9. Bitcoin Price Climbs to $80,000 as ETF Inflows, Institutional Demand Boost Momentum
  10. YouTube Bug Reportedly Freezes Browser Tabs, Increases CPU and Memory Usage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »