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iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Said to Launch With ‘Aggressive' Pricing as Component Prices Continue to Rise

iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to be launched in September, along with the iPhone Ultra.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 May 2026 13:15 IST
iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Said to Launch With ‘Aggressive' Pricing as Component Prices Continue to Rise

iPhone 18 Pro could succeed this year's iPhone 17 Pro (pictured)

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Highlights
  • iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature the A20 Pro chipset
  • iPhone 18 Pro might feature a triple rear camera unit
  • Android’s market share is expected to shrink this year
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iPhone 17 series was launched in global markets, including India, in September last year, boasting improved performance and a new design. The Cupertino-based tech giant increased the prices of the three models in India, while also increasing the base storage of the standard model. This came as the smartphone industry as a whole suffers from inflated RAM and storage prices due to a massive shortage spurred by an unprecedented rise in AI adoption. However, this year, the Tim Cook-led company will reportedly launch the new iPhone 18 Pro series with “aggressive pricing”, which might lead to a decrease in Android's market share.

iPhone 18 Pro Series Price (Expected)

According to a research note seen by 9to5Mac, market analyst Jeff Pu says that Apple is planning to use the “aggressive pricing” strategy for its next-generation smartphone models, dubbed iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. This suggests that the tech giant could either keep the prices of the two smartphones unchanged from their predecessors or increase their prices marginally.

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For reference, the iPhone 17 Pro was launched in India in September 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 1,34,900 for the base 256GB variant, while pricing the 512GB and 1TB storage options at Rs. 1,54,900 and Rs. 1,74,900, respectively. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro Max arrived at a starting price of Rs. 1,49,900 for the 256GB, while costing Rs. 1,69,900, Rs. 1,89,900, and Rs. 2,29,900 for the 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.

The market analyst also reportedly predicts that the market share of Android smartphones could decrease, as the difference between the prices of iPhone models and premium Android handsets will not be as stark as it has been for years.

The gradual, but consistent rise in component prices, especially of memory and storage like DRAM and NAND flash memory, has forced various OEMs to increase the prices of their models across segments and categories to maintain sustainable margins.

In December 2025, tech blogger Lanzuk (@yeuz1122) wrote that since Apple had initially acquired relatively large quantities of memory components, it is currently in a secure position. This means that the tech giant could be in a relatively better position to absorb the rising prices, while other OEMs could continue grappling with them.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple, iPhone 18 Pro Price, iPhone 18 Pro Max Price
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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