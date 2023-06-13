Technology News

AMD Expected to Reveal Details on New AI 'Superchip' in Bid to Challenge Nvidia's Dominance

Analysts expect fresh details about a chip called the MI300, AMD's most advanced graphics processing unit (GPU).

By Reuters | Updated: 13 June 2023 18:09 IST
AMD Expected to Reveal Details on New AI 'Superchip' in Bid to Challenge Nvidia's Dominance

Nvidia dominates the AI computing market with 80 to 95 percent of market share

Highlights
  • Nvidia has few competitors working at a large scale
  • AMD's new chip won't change that right away
  • Last month, Nvidia's market capitalization briefly touched $1 trillion

Advanced Micro Devices on Tuesday is expected to reveal new details about an AI "super chip" that analysts believe will be a strong challenger to Nvidia, whose chips dominate the fast-growing artificial intelligence market.

AMD Chief Executive Lisa Su will give a keynote address at an event in San Francisco on the company's strategy in the data center and AI markets. Analysts expect fresh details about a chip called the MI300, AMD's most advanced graphics processing unit (GPU), the category of chips that companies like OpenAI use to develop products such as ChatGPT.

Nvidia dominates the AI computing market with 80 percent to 95 percent of the market share, according to analysts. Last month, Nvidia's market capitalization briefly touched $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 82,74,320 crore) after the company said it expected a jump in revenue after it secured new chip supplies to meet surging demand.

Nvidia has few competitors working at a large scale. While Intel and several startups such as Cerebras Systems and SambaNova Systems have competing products, Nvidia's biggest sales threat so far is the internal chip efforts at Alphabet's Google and Amazon.com's cloud unit, both of which rent their custom chips to outside developers.

AMD's new chip won't change that right away. Su told investors during an earnings call last month that the MI300 will start generating sales in the fourth quarter, but "will be more meaningful in 2024."

As well, Nvidia's lead has come not just from its chips, but from more than a decade of providing software tools to AI researchers and learning to anticipate what they will need in chips that take years to design.

Kevin Krewell, the principal analyst at TIRIAS Research, said AMD will have to catch up on both software and research trends.

"They have to connect with the research community to understand what the market is doing and what they need to do, well ahead of when something becomes important," Krewell said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AMD, Nvidia, AI
Nothing Phone 2 India Launch Scheduled for July 11; Rear Panel Design Teased

Related Stories

AMD Expected to Reveal Details on New AI 'Superchip' in Bid to Challenge Nvidia's Dominance
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Design Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  2. iPhone 14 Series Gets Massive Discount on Amazon: Check Price Here
  3. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Images Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Design, Colours
  4. Samsung Could Launch the Galaxy S23 FE With This Chip in Select Markets
  5. Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS With Up to 30 Hours Battery Debut in India: See Price
  6. Infinix Note 30 VIP With MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC Debuts: Check Price
  7. Xiaomi Pad 6 First Impressions: iPad Killer?
  8. Xiaomi Pad 6 With 144Hz Screen, Snapdragon 870 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera May Have These Upgrades Over Galaxy S23 Ultra
  10. Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Realme 11 Pro+ 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI Directs Telecom Companies to Deploy AI-Based System to Detect, Crack Down on Senders of Pesky Texts
  2. Carême: Apple TV+ Announces French Drama Series About Celebrity Chef-Turned-Spy
  3. Infinix Note 30 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of June 14 Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 With Exynos W930 Chipset Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG Website: Details
  5. AMD Expected to Reveal Details on New AI 'Superchip' in Bid to Challenge Nvidia's Dominance
  6. Nothing Phone 2 India Launch Scheduled for July 11; Rear Panel Design Teased
  7. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Expansion Release Date Set for September 26, Gets New Action-Packed Trailer
  8. Uber, Ola Bike Taxis Will Be Impounded if They Don't Halt Operations in New Delhi
  9. Threat Actors Do Not Have Access to CoWIN Portal and Backend Database, Claims Cybersecurity Firm
  10. Honor 90 Lite With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 100-Megapixel Camera Listed on Company's France Site
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.