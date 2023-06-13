Advanced Micro Devices on Tuesday is expected to reveal new details about an AI "super chip" that analysts believe will be a strong challenger to Nvidia, whose chips dominate the fast-growing artificial intelligence market.

AMD Chief Executive Lisa Su will give a keynote address at an event in San Francisco on the company's strategy in the data center and AI markets. Analysts expect fresh details about a chip called the MI300, AMD's most advanced graphics processing unit (GPU), the category of chips that companies like OpenAI use to develop products such as ChatGPT.

Nvidia dominates the AI computing market with 80 percent to 95 percent of the market share, according to analysts. Last month, Nvidia's market capitalization briefly touched $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 82,74,320 crore) after the company said it expected a jump in revenue after it secured new chip supplies to meet surging demand.

Nvidia has few competitors working at a large scale. While Intel and several startups such as Cerebras Systems and SambaNova Systems have competing products, Nvidia's biggest sales threat so far is the internal chip efforts at Alphabet's Google and Amazon.com's cloud unit, both of which rent their custom chips to outside developers.

AMD's new chip won't change that right away. Su told investors during an earnings call last month that the MI300 will start generating sales in the fourth quarter, but "will be more meaningful in 2024."

As well, Nvidia's lead has come not just from its chips, but from more than a decade of providing software tools to AI researchers and learning to anticipate what they will need in chips that take years to design.

Kevin Krewell, the principal analyst at TIRIAS Research, said AMD will have to catch up on both software and research trends.

"They have to connect with the research community to understand what the market is doing and what they need to do, well ahead of when something becomes important," Krewell said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.