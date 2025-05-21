Technology News
English Edition
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series Processors Launched Alongside Radeon RX 9060 XT, Radeon AI PRO R9700 GPUs

AMD's new Radeon RX 9060 XT GPU is equipped with up to 16GB of GDDR6 video memory.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 May 2025 16:45 IST
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series Processors Launched Alongside Radeon RX 9060 XT, Radeon AI PRO R9700 GPUs

Photo Credit: AMD

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9995WX is the top-of-the-line model in the series

Highlights
  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series features up to 96 CPU cores
  • The Radeon RX 9060 XT GPU comes in 8GB and 16GB configurations
  • The AMD Radeon AI PRO R9700 GPU will go on sale in July
AMD on Tuesday unveiled the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series as its latest high-performance processors at Computex 2025. The top of the line processor, the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9995WX, is equipped with 96 cores and 5.4GHz a peak clock speed. AMD also launched the Radeon RX 9060 XT and Radeon AI PRO R9700 GPUs with up to 16GB and 32GB of video memory, respectively. The Radeon RX 9060 XT GPU is claimed to offer double the ray tracing throughput compared to its predecessor.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series, Radeon RX 9060 XT and Radeon AI PRO R9700 Pricing and Availability

Pricing for the new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-Series processors is yet to be announced, and AMD says that they will be available to purchase in the coming months, from OEMs like Dell, HP and Lenovo, and Supermicro. Meanwhile, the Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series processors will be available via retailers in July.

The AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT GPU is available in 8GB and 16GB configurations that are priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 25,600) and $349 (roughly Rs. 29,900), respectively. It will be available to purchase later this year, via GPU makers like Acer, ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, PowerColor, Sapphire, Vastarmor, XFX and Yeston.

The chipmaker has yet to announce pricing for the AMD Radeon AI PRO R9700 GPU, which will be available from GPU manufacturers in July.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series Specifications

AMD has introduced six models in the new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 WX series, with up to 96 cores, up to 192 threads, up to 5.4GHz peak clock speed, and up to 350W TDP. The company has also introduced three new Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series processors with up to 64 cores, up to 5.4GHz peak clock speed, and up to 350W TDP.

amd radeon rx 9060xt RX 9060 XT

AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT
Photo Credit: AMD

 

The company says that the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 WX series (led by the 9995WX model) is aimed at visual effects, simulation, and AI model development. These chips are equipped with up to 384MB L3 cache, and support PCIe 5.0 connectivity (128 lanes).

On the other hand, the Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series is designed for content creators and developers working on local AI training. AMD says that these processors can be used for AI training without relying on the cloud, but did not offer details about specific AI models.

AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT, AMD Radeon AI PRO R9700 Specifications

AMD's new Radeon RX 9060 XT GPU is equipped with up to 16GB of GDDR6 video memory, up to 32 RDNA 4 compute units, and up to 3.13GHz boost clock speed. It is claimed to offer double the ray tracing throughput delivered by the chipmaker's previous generation. The GPU supports features like FSR 4 for higher frame rates and improved image quality, and it enables AI features with support for FP8 data types.

Meanwhile, the AMD Radeon AI PRO R9700 also features its second generation AI accelerators and is equipped with 32GB of GDDR6 memory, 64 RDNA compute units, up to 2.92GHz boost clock speed. It can also be used in multi-GPU setups. Support for the ROCm software stack is currently available on Linux, and AMD says Windows will also be supported in the future.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series, AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT, AMD Radeon AI PRO R9700, AMD, Computex 2025
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series Processors Launched Alongside Radeon RX 9060 XT, Radeon AI PRO R9700 GPUs
