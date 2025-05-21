Asus ExpertBook P3 series was launched on Tuesday in collaboration with AMD at Computex 2025. The series comprises two models with 14-inch and 16-inch displays. The new ExpertBook P3 lineup is equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, paired with up to 32GB of RAM. Both models also feature a 1080p camera with support for biometric authentication via Windows Hello. The laptops pack a 70Wh lithium polymer battery that can be charged at 65W over a USB Type-C port.

Pricing and availability for the Asus ExpertBook P3 series has yet to be revealed by the company, but the laptops are already listed on the company's US website. The laptops will be sold in a Misty Grey colourway.

Asus ExpertBook P3 Series Specifications

The Asus ExpertBook P3 series runs on an octa core AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, an AMD Ryzen AI NPU with up to 40 tera options per second (TOPS) and AMD Radeon graphics. Both models can be configured with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, which can be upgraded to 64GB.

Asus ExpertBook P3 (P3606)

Photo Credit: Asus

The PM3406CKA model is equipped with a 14-inch WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) LED backlit display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 400 nits peak brightness and up to 86 percent coverage of the sRGB colour gamut. On the othr hand, the PM3606CKA variant sports a larger 16-inch WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) display with the same features.

These laptops are equipped with a 1TB SSD. The laptops are equipped with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 TMDS port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

Connectivity options on the Asus ExpertBook P3 includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. These models are equipped with a four-cell 70Wh lithium polymer battery which supports 65W charging via one of the USB Type-C ports on the laptop. The 14-inch model measures 312.7×227.1×18mm and weighs 1.36kg, while the larger variant measures 358.4×253.5×18mm and weighs 1.79kg.