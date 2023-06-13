Technology News

Nothing Phone 2 India Launch Scheduled for July 11; Rear Panel Design Teased

Nothing Phone 2 India launch event will begin at 8:30pm IST on July 11.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2023 17:43 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

The successor to last year's Nothing Phone 1 (pictured) will debut on July 11

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2 will launch in India next month
  • The company's second phone will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • The Nothing Phone 2 will feature a redesigned Glyph interface

Nothing Phone 2 India will launch in India on July 11, the company announced on Tuesday. The second smartphone from the UK-based startup led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei is confirmed to be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a flagship-grade chipset that was launched last year. Nothing has also revealed that the Phone 2 will feature a 6.7-inch display and a slightly larger 4,700mAh battery. The company has also shared a teaser showing a redesigned Glyph interface on the rear panel of the Nothing Phone 2.

The smartphone maker announced the launch of the Nothing Phone on Tuesday on its website, confirming that the successor to the Nothing Phone 1 will be launched in global markets — including India — on July 11 at 8:30pm IST/ 4pm BST. The launch event will be streamed live via the company's website as well as the company's YouTube channel.

A teaser image for the Nothing Phone 2 was also shared by the company, showing a redesigned Glyph interface on the rear panel of the smartphone. The teaser appears to corroborate renders of the handset leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) that also show a redesigned layout for the LED strips, including the one around the camera layout.

phone 2 annoucement nothing nothing phone 2

A teaser for the Nothing Phone 2 launch event
Photo Credit: Nothing

 

Earlier this month, the company confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2 — like its predecessor — would be manufactured in India. Nothing has also revealed that it will use recycled materials and plastic-free packaging during the production of the Nothing Phone 2 as part of the firm's sustainability efforts.

With less than a month to go before the Nothing Phone 2 is launched, the company has already revealed some of the smartphone's key specifications. The handset will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a chip that is much faster than the Snapdragon 778G+ on the Nothing Phone 1. It will be powered by a larger 4,700mAh battery.

The company has also confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2 will receive three years of Android OS updates and four years of security updates. This means that customers who purchase the Nothing Phone 2 will receive the same duration of software support as recent flagship phones from Oppo and OnePlus. Both Samsung and Google offer five years of security updates for their currently supported smartphones.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.



Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Expansion Release Date Set for September 26, Gets New Action-Packed Trailer
AMD Expected to Reveal Details on New AI 'Superchip' in Bid to Challenge Nvidia's Dominance

