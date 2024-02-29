Apple ID could witness a rebranding exercise and take on the Apple Account moniker before the end of 2024, a new report has revealed. The current version of Apple ID with a formal email address was first started after the introduction of iCloud in 2011. While some version of Apple ID has existed since 2000s — first with iTool which was changed to .Mac and then to @me.com — its modern form has continued for more than a decade. The report did not state the reason behind the rumoured rebranding.

According to a report by MacRumors, unnamed sources close to the Cupertino-based tech giant claimed that the Apple ID name will be ditched in favour of Apple Account. The rebranding is reportedly being done as a part of experiments by the company, and the new name could be implemented this year itself. As for when users should expect this change, the suggested timeline is alongside the release of iOS 18 and macOS 15, which is likely to be in the months of September or October.

It is unclear whether the name change serves a greater purpose and if the structure of Apple ID will again see a shift like it did between 2000-2011, or if it is just a marketing change. Notably, Apple ID is the only way to log into an Apple device, access iCloud, use Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Pay, and other services by the company and is an important system for the company.

Last year, Apple announced the support of passkeys with iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma. Apple users were automatically assigned a passkey, which can be used to sign into their Apple ID on the web. This meant users would not require passwords to log into their account, and passkeys also added an additional layer of security.

While the arrival of iOS 18 could potentially end the era of Apple ID, there are reasons to look forward to it too. According to a report, the next generation of iPhone operating system could bring a visual upgrade in the user interface (UI) and add elements from the Apple Vision Pro such as translucent effect and the blur effect. iOS 18 is also said to bring a range of artificial intelligence (AI) features to the iPhone.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.