Vivo V30 series is set to launch in India next week, and ahead of its debut, a new leak has revealed the possible price of the smartphones in the country. The series, comprising the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro, was unveiled in Indonesia on Wednesday. The phones feature 6.78-inch AMOLED screens and are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. It is expected that the design and specifications of the India variants of the handsets will be similar to the global models.

Tipster Mukul Sharma leaked the price of both handsets on X (formerly known as Twitter). According to the post, the Vivo V30 price in India could start at Rs. 40,000 for the base storage variant and the Vivo V30 Pro India price could be set around Rs. 45,000. The tipster's post also says that the V30 Pro will mark the debut of Zeiss branded triple rear cameras in India and other select global markets. The series is confirmed to launch on March 7 in the country. The smartphones could be available in Equatorial Green, Puspa White and Volcanic Black colour options.

Vivo V30 Pro, Vivo V30 specifications (expected)

While the specifications of the India variant of the handsets are not known, the Indonesia variant of the Vivo V30 and V30 Pro both featured a 6.78-inch curved 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 2,800 nits peak brightness level. The base model is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset whereas the pro model is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

For optics, the Vivo V30 gets a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and another 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The Vivo V30 Pro sports a 50-megapixel portrait lens in addition to complete its triple rear camera unit. Both the phones carry a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

Vivo V30's Indonesian variant features up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. The Vivo V30 Pro is equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM paired with 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. Both the phones run on Android 14-based FunTouchOS 14. Both the smartphones are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with a support for 80W wired fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.