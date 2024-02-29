Technology News

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Galaxy M14 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of Debut

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G will be available with a Rs. 1,500 bank discount offer, according to details shared by a tipster.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 29 February 2024 16:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Galaxy M14 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of Debut

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G could arrive as a more affordable version of the Galaxy A15 5G

  • Samsung Galaxy F15 5G price in India will start at Rs. 13,499
  • The handset will be equipped with a Super AMOLED screen
  • Samsung's Galaxy M14 4G pricing will start at Rs.9,499 in India
Samsung Galaxy F15 5G and Galaxy M14 4G are set to launch in India soon. The company has already confirmed that the Galaxy F15 5G will go on sale in India on March 4 and the handset will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. Samsung has also confirmed that the affordable handset will be equipped with a Super AMOLED screen. Ahead of their arrival, the pricing for both the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G and the Galaxy M14 4G has surfaced online.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekd) posted a screenshot of the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G and Galaxy M14 4G price in India to X (formerly known as Twitter). The Galaxy F15 5G will be available in a 4GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration that is priced at Rs. 13,499, while a 6GB+128GB variant will cost Rs. 14,999, according to Yadav. A Rs. 1,500 bank discount on eligible cards will lower the price of the base model to Rs. 11,999.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M14 4G is tipped to go on sale at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB+64GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 6GB+128GB variant will be priced at Rs. 12,499, according to details shared by the tipster.

Samsung previously announced that the Galaxy F15 5G will be available for purchase as part of an early sale on March 4. A landing page on Flipkart confirms some of the handset's specifications. The upcoming Galaxy F15 5G will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. The company's teasers also point to a triple rear camera setup.

According to Samsung, the F-series handset will sport a Super AMOLED screen and pack a 6,000mAh battery that is claimed to last for up to two days. it will also feature the company's Voice Focus feature and will get four years of Android OS updates and five years of security updates, according to Samsung.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
