Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • ChatGPT to Become Fastest Growing App, Estimated to Have Gained 100 Million Monthly Active Users in January: Study

ChatGPT to Become Fastest-Growing App, Estimated to Have Gained 100 Million Monthly Active Users in January: Study

ChatGPT can generate articles, essays, jokes and even poetry in response to prompts.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 February 2023 21:28 IST
ChatGPT to Become Fastest-Growing App, Estimated to Have Gained 100 Million Monthly Active Users in January: Study

An average of about 13 million unique visitors had used ChatGPT per day in January

Highlights
  • OpenAI announced a $20 monthly subscription for ChatGPT Plus
  • ChatGPT Plus will be available in US for now
  • ChatGPT beats TikTok, Instagram to become fastest-growing app

ChatGPT, the popular chatbot from OpenAI, is estimated to have reached 100 million monthly active users in January, just two months after launch, making it the fastest-growing consumer application in history, according to a UBS study on Wednesday.

The report, citing data from analytics firm Similarweb, said an average of about 13 million unique visitors had used ChatGPT per day in January, more than double the levels of December.

"In 20 years following the internet space, we cannot recall a faster ramp in a consumer internet app," UBS analysts wrote in the note.

It took TikTok about nine months after its global launch to reach 100 million users and Instagram 2 and a half years, according to data from Sensor Tower.

ChatGPT can generate articles, essays, jokes and even poetry in response to prompts. OpenAI, a private company backed by Microsoft, made it available to the public for free in late November.

On Thursday, OpenAI announced a $20 (nearly Rs. 1,600) monthly subscription, initially for users in the United States only. It would provide a more stable and faster service as well as the opportunity to try new features first, the company said.

Analysts believe the viral launch of ChatGPT will give OpenAI a first-mover advantage against other AI companies. The growing usage, while imposing substantial computing cost on OpenAI, has also provided valuable feedback to help train the chatbot's responses.

The company said the subscription revenue would help cover the computing cost.

Availability of the tool has raised questions about facilitation of academic dishonesty and misinformation.

Last month, Microsoft announced another multi-billion-dollar investment in OpenAI in the form of cash and provision of cloud computing.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

 

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ChatGPT, ChatGPT Plus, OpenAI, Microsoft
TRAI to Meet Jio, Airtel and Other Telcos on February 17 to Discuss Plan for Improvement in Services
Featured video of the day
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ And Galaxy S23: First Look

Related Stories

ChatGPT to Become Fastest-Growing App, Estimated to Have Gained 100 Million Monthly Active Users in January: Study
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8T 5G, Oppo Reno 8T Launched: Check Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Slashed Post Galaxy S23 Launch: Check New Price
  3. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  4. Realme's Coca-Cola Phone Will Launch in India on This Date
  5. Here’s How Much the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Will Cost You in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series with 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Launched
  8. Infinix Zero Book Series of Laptops Launched in India: Price, Offers
  9. Jio's 5G Network is Now Rolling Out Across These 34 Cities in India
  10. Fire-Boltt Cobra Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. ChatGPT to Become Fastest-Growing App, Estimated to Have Gained 100 Million Monthly Active Users in January: Study
  2. TRAI to Meet Jio, Airtel and Other Telcos on February 17 to Discuss Plan for Improvement in Services
  3. Ransomware Attack on Data Firm ION Said to Take Days to Fix
  4. Reliance Retail to Accept Digital Rupee CBDC for Payments in Mumbai Amid India’s Silence on Crypto
  5. OnePlus Ace 2 Confirmed to Launch on February 7; Specifications and Features Teased
  6. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series India Pricing Announced: See Launch Offers
  7. PlayStation Plus Collection Is Shutting Down, Players Can Redeem the 19-Game Collection by May 9
  8. Marvel-Themed Infinix Zero 5G Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Edition to Launch in India on February 4
  9. China is Missing Fintech Opportunities Banning Crypto, Warns Economist
  10. Microsoft Reportedly Working on Adding Improved ChatGPT Version Based on GPT-4 to Bing to Compete With Google
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.