Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection leads the pack of new titles coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium catalogue, this month. Starting March 21, higher-tier PS Plus subscribers gain access to Naughty Dog's action-adventure games — Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and the spin-off Uncharted: The Lost Legacy — featuring 4K compatibility, in addition to a Performance+ Mode which targets 120fps at 1080p resolution. Expect faster load times, thanks to the PS5's SSD, and support for Spatial 3D Audio. First-person horror title Ghostwire: Tokyo, wherein you ally with a spectral entity and harness spiritual power to rid the streets of ghosts and supernatural beings hailing from Japanese folktales, is also headed to the service. It will be available to play on PS5.

Some of these entries were announced late last month, during PlayStation's State of Play event. Also available in the Game Catalogue is Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, a three-player co-op title that has you infiltrate an alien-contaminated zone to collect research samples, gather intel, hunt down hostile aliens, and extract downed teammates — as each new area ramps up in difficulty. Rage 2, where you explore a vibrant apocalyptic open world as the last Ranger, seeking vengeance against the ones who left you for dead, by engaging in ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered gunplay, and slaughtering endless hordes of sadistic gangs, is also coming to the higher tier PS Plus subscription service.

Adding to January's catalogue, PS Plus Extra and Deluxe players will soon gain access to Life is Strange 2 — a disconnected, tragic arc charting the journey of two police-fearing brothers, as they learn to survive together in the wild and harness a telekinetic superpower. A mainline title from the same universe Life is Strange: True Colors is also included in the Game Catalogue this month, wherein you use psychic powers to read and manipulate other characters' emotions, and hopefully manage to comfort them in times of distress. Immortals Fenyx Rising, which is best described as Ubisoft's version of Zelda, also arrives to PS Plus. In it, you play as the titular Fenyx, a new winged demigod, and embark on a quest to save Greek gods from a dark curse, as you master godly powers, take down mythological monsters, and solve puzzles to progress.

Tchia is included in the PS Plus March game catalogue as a launch title for the PS4 and PS5, where you explore a sandbox-style, tropical archipelago, inspired by New Caledonian cultures — meeting diverse characters, gliding or sailing around the island, and taking control of animals and inanimate objects, thanks to a “soul-jumping” ability. Bearing a similar relaxing approach, we've got Haven, in which two lovers escape to a forgotten planet and glide around the landscape, looking for supplies and parts to fix their ship and turn it into a cosy home. Players get to experience the life of a couple, as they get into arguments, cook meals, and support each other through new terrain.

As Street Fighter 6 inches closer in June, this month's PS Plus Game Catalogue is bringing Street Fighter V: Champion Edition to the mix, letting you pick from a roster of 40 characters. Players can pick iconic characters like Ryu, Chun-Li, and more, and head into intense online and offline battles. Then, in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, players can relive the story of Goku and other Z fighters, jumping in time across iconic events in the anime, while also indulging in some light-hearted side activities such as fishing and training.

All these and more were unveiled on the PlayStation Blog and will be available exclusively to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe members in March (PS Plus Deluxe is called PS Plus Premium in select markets). Last month's catalogue included Horizon Forbidden West, The Quarry, and Resident Evil 7 to name just a few.

Here's the complete list of free games available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium subscribers, starting March 21.

The blog post also lists the PS Plus Classics catalogue, exclusive to the PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members. This month brings Ridge Racer Type 4, Ape Academy 2, and Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror.

Late last month, Sony unveiled the three free games available to all PS Plus subscribers in March. Until April 3, PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe members can claim the multiplayer shooter Battlefield 2042, the anime souls-like Code Vein, and the hack-and-slash-oriented dungeon-crawler Minecraft Dungeons to their libraries.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe subscription starts in India from Rs. 849 per month, whereas the Extra subscription begins at Rs. 749 per month.

