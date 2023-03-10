Technology News

Government Holds First Public Consultation Meeting on Proposed Digital India Act: Details

The government intends to replace the IT Act 2000, which was created in the early days of the internet, with the newly proposed Digital India Act.

By ANI | Updated: 10 March 2023 19:15 IST
Government Holds First Public Consultation Meeting on Proposed Digital India Act: Details

Digital India Act will address the tenets of Digital India

Highlights
  • Digital India act will replace IT Act 2000
  • The IT Act according to a government presentation, has limitations
  • The Digital India Act will address the challenges of the present times

The government held its first public consultation meeting with various industry and policy stakeholders related to the proposed Digital India Act (DIA).

The government intends to replace the IT Act 2000, which was created in the early days of the internet, with the newly proposed Digital India Act.

Internet and information technology have empowered citizens but they have also created challenges in the form of user harm; security; women and child safety; organised information wars, radicalisation and circulation of hate speech; misinformation and fake news; unfair trade practices.

The current Act according to a government presentation, has limitations such as a lack of comprehensive provisions on user rights, trust, and safety; limited recognition of new forms of cybercrimes; lack of regulatory approaches for harmful and illegal content; lack of adequate principles for data/privacy protection, among others.

In his presentation made in Bengaluru, Union minister of state for information and technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the new law should evolve through rules that can be updated, and address the tenets of Digital India -- Open Internet, Online Safety, and Trust, Accountability, and Quality of Service, Adjudicatory mechanism, and New Technologies.

"1st time in the history of India - public consultant for a new law starts with a dialogue on goals&design principles of #DigitalIndiaAct," Chandrasekhar tweeted.

The minister explained all the tenets of Digital India to stakeholders through the presentation.

An Open Internet, as per the presentation, should have a choice; competition; online diversity, fair market access, Ease of Doing Business, and Ease of Compliance for Startups.

Privacy-invasive devices such as spy camera glasses and wearable tech may be mandated under stringent regulation before market entry with strict KYC requirements for retail sales with appropriate criminal law sanctions.

Content Monetisation Rules for platform-generated and user-generated content also found mentioned in the presentation.

Going ahead, the government will conduct a comparative study of all relevant global laws pertaining to the internet and technology in other countries, before coming up with the draft bill.

 

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Digital India Act, IT Act 2000, India
Girl With 'AI Earrings' in Dutch Museum Sparks Fierce Art Controversy Over Use of Artificial Intelligence
Featured video of the day
MWC 2023: Products From Xiaomi That Stood Out!

Related Stories

Government Holds First Public Consultation Meeting on Proposed Digital India Act: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass Announced, India Price Leaked
  2. iQoo Z7 5G Price in India Tipped, Here's How Much It May Cost
  3. Pixel 7a Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Likely Google I/O 2023 Launch
  4. Moto G73 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC Debuts in India At This Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G to Launch on This Date
  6. Moto G73 5G First Impressions: Focussing on 5G
  7. Infinix 260W Wired, 110W Wireless Fast Chargers Launched: Details
  8. Poco X5 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  9. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite TWS Earphones With Dual Drivers Debuts: See Price
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Minus HBO Movies and Shows: Is It Still Worth Subscribing?
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Holds First Public Consultation Meeting on Proposed Digital India Act: Details
  2. iQoo Z7 5G India Price, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of March 21 Launch
  3. Girl With 'AI Earrings' in Dutch Museum Sparks Fierce Art Controversy Over Use of Artificial Intelligence
  4. Oppo Find X6 Pro Tipped to Not Launch Outside of China Unlike Xiaomi 13 Ultra
  5. Grammarly Unveils AI Writing Assistant Called GrammarlyGo Inspired by ChatGPT: All Details
  6. Assam Government Introduces Bill Mandating Installation of CCTV Cameras in Public Spaces
  7. Pixel 7a Specifications Leak Ahead of Google I/O 2023, Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Sony Sensor
  8. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Delayed Once Again After Fan Backlash: Report
  9. Apple iPad Pro Models With OLED Displays Could Be More Expensive Than Current Models
  10. The Last Of Us Behind-the-Scenes Featurette to Air After March 13 Season Finale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.