Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Government Could Bring Digital India Act to Stop Online Criminal Activities: Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar

Government Could Bring Digital India Act to Stop Online Criminal Activities: Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar

Government is committed to encouraging the use of internet by people as a tool for their empowerment but it also wants it to be safe and trusted.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 4 March 2023 01:04 IST
Government Could Bring Digital India Act to Stop Online Criminal Activities: Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar

Digital India Act will incorporate new rules for stopping internet-aided circulation of criminal material

Highlights
  • It will make internet service providers, intermediaries more accountable
  • Existing IT Act does not address the challenges of the present times
  • Internet was seen as a tool for the empowerment of the people

The government is working on a Digital India Act to incorporate new rules for stopping internet-aided circulation of illegal, criminal and child sexual abuse material, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar said on Friday.

Addressing a conference on 'Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM)', hosted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at the Vigyan Bhawan here, the minister of state for electronics and information technology, said this will make internet service providers (ISPs) and other intermediaries more accountable for hosting offensive content.

He said the existing Information Technology Act does not address the challenges of the present times. "Hence, the government formed the IT Rules, 2021, and amended it in 2022 to make intermediaries liable, and it is also proposing to bring a digital technology law," Chandrashekhar said.

The minister said the government is committed to encouraging the use of internet by people as a tool for their empowerment but it also wants it to be safe and trusted. It is obligatory on the part of intermediaries being the service providers to remove illegal and criminal content, he said.

The government is working on a Digital India Act incorporating new rules for stopping internet-aided circulation of illegal, criminal and child sexual abuse material, and also cover online gaming, Chandrashekhar said.

He said the weight of the lobby for free expression and privacy cannot be a cow for criminality. "Even if a person is anonymous, the intermediaries have to disclose the originator of such content. The internet which was seen as a tool for the empowerment of the people morphed into an ecosystem that thrives on criminality and illegality, which is an all-time high now," Chandrashekhar said.

However, he also said CSAM is a consequence of something happening outside the internet, which needs to be addressed under separate provisions of the law. 

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Government, Digital India Act, India
Coinbase Acquires One River Digital Asset Management to Beef Up Services
Featured video of the day
Realme GT 3 First Impressions: Insanely Fast Charging!

Related Stories

Government Could Bring Digital India Act to Stop Online Criminal Activities: Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How You Can Get a Refurbished iPhone 13 for as Low as Rs. 49,099
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked
  3. Infinix Will Reportedly Announce 260W Thunder Charge System on This Date
  4. Nothing's Next Device Could Be a Speaker, Leaked Render Shows Off Design
  5. This User Modded a Samsung Galaxy A32 With a Massive 30,000mAh Battery
  6. Moto G73 5G to Officially Launch in India on This Date: Details
  7. Nothing Phone 2 to Feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series Processor
  8. Redmi Note 12 4G Price, Design Renders, Other Details Leaked: See Here
  9. MIUI 14 Launched in India for These Xiaomi, Redmi Devices
  10. Redmi Fire TV With Fire OS 7 Will Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Could Bring Digital India Act to Stop Online Criminal Activities: Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar
  2. Coinbase Acquires One River Digital Asset Management to Beef Up Services
  3. Snapchat Removes Few Children Off Its Platform Every Month in Britain: Ofcom
  4. Meta Quest Pro, Quest 2 Get Price Cut in Select Regions as Company Faces Drop in Revenue As Reality Labs Unit
  5. Amazon Pay India Faces Penalty of Over Rs. 3.06 Crore by RBI for Non-Compliance
  6. Realme GT Neo 5 SE With 100W Fast Charging Spotted on 3C Database, Key Specifications Leaked
  7. User Mods Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Smartphone With Massive 30,000mAh Battery: Report
  8. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Could Launch in Second Half of 2023: Report
  9. Poco X5 Pro 5G Rolling Out MIUI Upgrade in India, More Poco Devices to Follow Soon: Details
  10. Lionel Messi Orders 35 Gold iPhone 14 Pro Units for World Cup-Winning Argentina Squad
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.