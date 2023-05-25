Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Digital India Act to Look at AI Regulation Through 'Prism of User Harm', Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Digital India Act to Look at AI Regulation Through 'Prism of User Harm', Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The minister said India has its own views on "guardrails" that are needed in the digital space.

Updated: 25 May 2023 11:21 IST
Digital India Act to Look at AI Regulation Through 'Prism of User Harm', Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar is leading wide consultation with stakeholders to frame the draft Digital India Act

Highlights
  • OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has acknowledged the need to regulate AI technology
  • Digital India Act aims to replace the existing IT Act
  • Government expected to release the first draft of Digital India Bill soon

The upcoming Digital India framework will have a chapter devoted to emerging technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence, and how to regulate them through the 'prism of user harm', Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said asserting that India will do "what is right" to protect its digital nagriks and keep internet safe and trusted for its users.

The Minister of State for IT and Electronics — who is leading a massive exercise involving wide consultation with stakeholders to frame the draft Digital India Act that will replace the two-decade-old IT Act — said India has its own views on "guardrails" that are needed in the digital space.

His comments assume significance as ChatGPT creator OpenAI, led by CEO Sam Altman, has acknowledged the need to regulate AI technology, and proposed a new international authority for regulating artificial intelligence (AI).

Asked about Altman's recent views, Chandrasekhar said, "Sam Altman is a smart man and has his own ideas of how AI should be regulated...we certainly think we have some smart brains in India as well and we have our own views on how AI should have guardrails...

"that consultation has already started and in Digital India Act there is a whole chapter that is going to be devoted to emerging technologies which is not AI only, it is AI in particular and multiple other technologies, on how we will regulate them through the prism of user harm".

He added: "If there is eventually a 'United Nations of AI' as Sam Altman wants, more power to it but that does not stop us from doing what is right to protect our digital nagriks and keeping internet safe and trusted," the minister said on the sidelines of CII Startup Summit.

A recent blogpost by Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, and Ilya Sutskever has said in terms of both potential upsides and downsides, superintelligence will be more powerful than other technologies humanity has had to contend with in the past.

"We must mitigate the risks of today's AI technology too, but superintelligence will require special treatment and coordination," according to the blog.

It emphasised the need for a new international body on the lines of the International Atomic Energy Agency for superintelligence efforts.

"...any effort above a certain capability (or resources like compute) threshold will need to be subject to an international authority that can inspect systems, require audits, test for compliance with safety standards, place restrictions on degrees of deployment and levels of security, etc," the blog mentioned.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Artificial Intelligence, Digital India, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Digital India Act
PlayStation Announces Project Q Handheld Game Streaming Device; Release Set for Later This Year
5G Network Crosses 2 Lakh Sites Mark in India After Service Rolls Out in Gangotri

Related Stories

Digital India Act to Look at AI Regulation Through 'Prism of User Harm', Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Edit WhatsApp Messages on iOS and Android
  2. Google Removed This App Caught Spying on Users: Why You Should Delete It
  3. OnePlus 11 5G New Colour Option to Launch in India at This Price: See Here
  4. Croma Deals Corner: Our Top Picks for May
  5. Project Q, PlayStation's New Game Streaming Handheld, Is Coming This Year
  6. Hands-on Video of iPhone 15 Dummy Units Tip Design Details: See Here
  7. Vivo S17, Vivo S17 Pro Will Reportedly Launch on This Date
  8. BSNL 4G to Go Live in 2 Weeks; 5G Upgrade by December: Ashwini Vaisnaw
  9. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series With Up to 100W Fast Charging Launched: See Price
  10. Oppo K11x With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Check Price, Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Delhi EV Policy Has Achieved 86 Percent of Its Targets, Says Transport Department
  2. Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  3. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin at $26,000 Range Sits on Lowest Pricing in Weeks; Most Altcoins Record Losses
  4. Pebble Cosmos Vault Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  5. 5G Network Crosses 2 Lakh Sites Mark in India After Service Rolls Out in Gangotri
  6. Google Removes Android Screen Recording App Found Spying on Users With Remote Access Trojan
  7. Digital India Act to Look at AI Regulation Through 'Prism of User Harm', Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  8. OnePlus 11 5G New Marble Odyssey Colour Variant Unveiled in India: All You Need to Know
  9. PlayStation Announces Project Q Handheld Game Streaming Device; Release Set for Later This Year
  10. BSNL 4G to Go Live at 200 Sites in Next 2 Weeks; 5G Upgrade Set for December: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.