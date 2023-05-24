Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Government Plans Overhaul of Digital Law That Could Impact How Google, Meta, Amazon Do Business in India

Government Plans Overhaul of Digital Law That Could Impact How Google, Meta, Amazon Do Business in India

A first draft of the new law will be published in June, which is expected to carry proposals on a range of topics.

By Menaka Doshi, Bloomberg | Updated: 24 May 2023 15:11 IST
Government Plans Overhaul of Digital Law That Could Impact How Google, Meta, Amazon Do Business in India

Photo Credit: Reuters

There are currently estimated 830 million internet users in India

Highlights
  • The changes will impact how Big Tech does business in India
  • Government wants to implement the legislation by the end of 2023
  • India estimates it will have 1.3 billion internet users by 2025

India plans to overhaul rules governing use of the internet, potentially altering business practices for Silicon Valley giants operating in the world's biggest market.

A first draft of the new law will be published in June, which is expected to carry proposals on a range of topics with the goal of creating an environment where Big Tech can operate while being more accountable to government and protect users.

The existing two-decade-old law is ill equipped to achieve India's digital economy target of $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 82,68,550 crore) or 20 percent of GDP over time, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, said at a briefing in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The changes will impact how Alphabet's Google to Meta Platforms to Amazon.com do business in a market the government estimates will expand to 1.3 billion internet users by 2025, from the current 830 million. India is the largest internet community and the world will follow what we do, Chandrasekhar said in an interview on the sidelines.

The government, which faces re-election next year, wants to implement the legislation by the end of 2023, Chandrasekhar said. Here are the key areas:

Open Internet

The new law will look to define what is fair and non-discriminatory treatment of users. These could include principles on market concentration, so-called platform power and how to allow users more choice.

The nation's antitrust regulator had in recent months imposed large fines on Google saying the firm wields too much power over the mobile market. On the potential overlap, Chandrasekhar said the government will decide if enforcement of some of these should rest with competition law or the Digital India Act.

Safe Harbour

In a move designed to make internet users identifiable and traceable, the new law may do away with so-called safe harbor provisions, the minister said. This means intermediary firms — such as Twitter and Facebook — may face legal liability for content shared by their users if they don't provide user identification or traceability to the government when directed.

Last year, a draft telecom law contained similar licensing provisions to tackle internet anonymity.

Content Monetization

The new law will include a framework on revenue sharing between content generators and platforms, Chandrasekhar said.

A similar matter pertaining to news publishers is being investigated by the competition regulator.

The draft law would explore differentiated rules for various kinds of platforms such as e-commerce, social media, digital news. It will tackle issues like age-gating, user rights and moderation of ‘fake news' though Chandrasekhar said there is no plan to set up an independent digital regulator.

Another law on personal data protection is expected in the next parliament session. A national data governance policy and digital competition law are works in progress and changes to the penal code are also imminent, marking a complete overhaul of India's digital laws

© 2023 Bloomberg LP

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: India, Amazon, Google, Meta, Digital India Act
iQoo 11S Launch Timeline Leaks, Tipped to Feature 200W Charging, Overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Crypto Scammers Using AI Deepfakes to Spoof KYC Verification on Exchanges, Binance Security Chief Says

Related Stories

Government Plans Overhaul of Digital Law That Could Impact How Google, Meta, Amazon Do Business in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Hands-on Video of iPhone 15 Dummy Units Tip Design Details: See Here
  2. iQoo Pad With 12.1-Inch Display, Dimensity 9,000+ SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Listed Online Ahead of Launch: See Price, Details
  4. Government Plans Overhaul of Digital Laws: Here Are Key Areas It Will Impact
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Camera Specifications Confirmed; Reno 10 Series Design Leaked
  6. Motorola Edge 40 With Dimensity 8020 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  7. Croma Deals Corner: Our Top Picks for May
  8. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Launch in India Teased by CEO Nipun Marya: Details
  9. iQoo Neo 8, Neo 8 Pro With 1.5K Display, 120W Charging Launched: Details
  10. How to Edit WhatsApp Messages on iOS and Android
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Scammers Using AI Deepfakes to Spoof KYC Verification on Exchanges, Binance Security Chief Says
  2. HBO’s The Idol Cast Defends the Series’ Overtly Graphic Scenes at Cannes Film Festival
  3. Government Plans Overhaul of Digital Law That Could Impact How Google, Meta, Amazon Do Business in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's Battery Life Could Depend on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report
  5. iQoo 11S Launch Timeline Leaks, Tipped to Feature 200W Charging, Overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  6. Sony Pictures' Status as Independent Content Provider Is Paying Off in Streaming Wars, CEO Tony Vinciquerra Says
  7. International Watchdog Unveils Global Rules to Regulate Crypto Sector; Draws Lessons From FTX Collapse
  8. Apple Watch Owners Complain of Screen Tint Issue After watchOS 9.5 Update
  9. iQoo Pad With 12.1-Inch Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9,000+ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Microsoft, Nandan Nilekani-Backed Indian Group Working on Accessibility-Focused AI Assistant Jugalbandi Bot
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.