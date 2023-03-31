Technology News

DigiYatra Facility Rolls Out at Kolkata Airport for Check-Ins Through Facial Recognition

DigiYatra facility can be availed if travelling through Air India, IndiGo, GoFirst, Vistara and SpiceJet

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 31 March 2023 19:39 IST
DigiYatra Facility Rolls Out at Kolkata Airport for Check-Ins Through Facial Recognition

Photo Credit: DigiYatra

For availing the service, a passenger has to register their details on the DigiYatra app

Highlights
  • Aadhaar-based validation, and a self-image capture is leveraged
  • Barcode scan, facial recognition installed at e-gate to validate
  • Passenger data is stored in encrypted, decentralised manner

Passengers travelling through the Kolkata airport will now be able to check in for their flights and board planes with facial recognition technology as DigiYatra was rolled out here on Friday, an official statement said.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport is the fourth one in the country after airports in Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi have the facility that provides a seamless entry and embarkation process for air passengers.

‘DigiYatra' was rolled out in those three airports in the first phase in December last year.

"Its main objective is to enhance passenger experience by eliminating the need for verification of ticket and ID at multiple touch points and to achieve better movement of passengers through existing infrastructure using a digital framework," the Kolkata airport said in a statement.

The trials of the technology started at the Kolkata airport on February 21, and till Thursday, 9,206 passengers utilised the facility.

Passengers travelling through Air India, IndiGo, GoFirst, Vistara, and SpiceJet will be able to use DigiYatra at the Kolkata airport, the statement said.

They will be able to use the facility at departure gates 2B and 3A, security hold area 1, 2 and 3, and boarding gates 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23.

"It will lead to fast passenger movement, paperless travel, more security and improved airport infrastructure," Kolkata airport director C Pattabhi said, inaugurating the facility.

Passengers will now be able to spend more time shopping at the airport, enjoying food and beverages, besides other services, he added.

For availing of the service, a passenger has to register their details on the DigiYatra app using Aadhaar-based validation, and a self-image capture. In the next step, the boarding pass has to be scanned and the credentials are shared with the airport.

At the airport e-gate, a registered passenger has to first scan the bar-coded boarding pass and the facial recognition system installed at the e-gate will validate the passenger's identity and travel document.

Once this process is done, the passenger can enter the airport through the e-gate.

The data shared by passengers for DigiYatra will be stored in an encrypted format in a decentralised manner.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DigiYatra
UIDAI Records Over 1 Crore Mobile Numbers Linked With Aadhaar in February

Related Stories

DigiYatra Facility Rolls Out at Kolkata Airport for Check-Ins Through Facial Recognition
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X Fold 2 Unboxing Video Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch; Design Revealed
  2. Watch the Trailer for Sara Ali Khan-led Gaslight, Out March 31
  3. Redmi 12C With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  4. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  5. Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  6. Asphalt 9 Adds the Lamborghini Revuelto as Unlockable Car
  7. Microsoft Launches AI-Powered Cybersecurity Tool: Here’s What It Can Do
  8. iQoo Z7x 5G Global Variant Reportedly Listed on Geekbench, May Launch Soon
  9. Lava Blaze 2 Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked
  10. Moto G13 With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. ChatGPT Provisionally Banned in Italy as It Is Being Probed Over Privacy Concerns
  2. Tecno Phantom V Fold India Production Begins; Company Confirms Launch Date, Sale Price
  3. DigiYatra Facility Rolls Out at Kolkata Airport for Check-Ins Through Facial Recognition
  4. UIDAI Records Over 1 Crore Mobile Numbers Linked With Aadhaar in February
  5. Samsung Said to Be Planning to Set First Chip Test Line in Japan for Advanced Chip Packaging
  6. Lava Blaze 2 Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Apple AR/VR Headset Mass Production Delayed to Late Q3: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Vivo Ordered to Approach PMLA Appellate Tribunal for Bank Account Freezing Issue
  9. Indian-Origin Engineer Amit Kshatriya to Head NASA's Moon to Mars Programme
  10. Vivo T2 Series Key Specifications Tipped; to Reportedly Go on Sale via Flipkart
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.