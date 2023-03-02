Delhi airport operator DIAL on Wednesday said facial recognition technology-based DigiYatra facility will be available for passengers at all entry and boarding gates of Terminal 2 and 3 by the end of March.

The DigiYatra facility at entry gates of Terminal 1 of the airport is likely to be operational from April.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, operated by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), is the country's largest airport and has three terminals.

In the first phase, the DigiYatra facility was introduced at three airports — Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi — on December 1, 2022.

"At present, around 2,500 passengers are using DigiYatra at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 every day.

"After the installation of all the DigiYatra infrastructure at Terminal 3 and Terminal 2, around 40 percent of the daily domestic travellers will be able to get seamless entry into the terminal, security check area, and boarding gates," DIAL said in a release.

With the use of DigiYatra, DIAL said passengers will be able to save around 15-25 minutes of their time in the process from entry checks to security checks during peak hours as they will have to spend a few seconds at every touch point.

According to the release, DigiYatra-enabled entry gates are being set up at Terminal 1, and are likely to become operational from April 2023.

DigiYatra is a biometric boarding system using facial recognition technology to provide a seamless and hassle-free experience for passengers at airports.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.