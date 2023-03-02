Technology News

DigiYatra Facility to Be Available for All Passengers at IGI Airport Terminal 2, 3 by March End

DigiYatra is a biometric boarding system using facial recognition technology to provide a seamless and hassle-free experience for passengers at airports. 

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 2 March 2023 02:09 IST
DigiYatra Facility to Be Available for All Passengers at IGI Airport Terminal 2, 3 by March End

DigiYatra facility was introduced at three airports — Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi — on December 1, 2022

Highlights
  • DigiYatra facility at IGI Terminal 1 entry likely to open from April
  • IGI Airport is the country's largest airport and has three terminals
  • DigiYatra-enabled entry gates are being set up at Terminal 1

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Wednesday said facial recognition technology-based DigiYatra facility will be available for passengers at all entry and boarding gates of Terminal 2 and 3 by the end of March.

The DigiYatra facility at entry gates of Terminal 1 of the airport is likely to be operational from April.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, operated by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), is the country's largest airport and has three terminals.

In the first phase, the DigiYatra facility was introduced at three airports — Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi — on December 1, 2022.

"At present, around 2,500 passengers are using DigiYatra at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 every day.

"After the installation of all the DigiYatra infrastructure at Terminal 3 and Terminal 2, around 40 percent of the daily domestic travellers will be able to get seamless entry into the terminal, security check area, and boarding gates," DIAL said in a release.

With the use of DigiYatra, DIAL said passengers will be able to save around 15-25 minutes of their time in the process from entry checks to security checks during peak hours as they will have to spend a few seconds at every touch point.

According to the release, DigiYatra-enabled entry gates are being set up at Terminal 1, and are likely to become operational from April 2023.

DigiYatra is a biometric boarding system using facial recognition technology to provide a seamless and hassle-free experience for passengers at airports. 

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: DigiYatra, DIAL, IGI, IGI Airport, Biometric authentication
India's Digital Public Infrastructure Is Open Source, Transferable, Secure: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Featured video of the day
Vivo V27 Pro Unboxing and First Impressions: Got the Looks!

Related Stories

DigiYatra Facility to Be Available for All Passengers at IGI Airport Terminal 2, 3 by March End
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Renders Hint at a Buttonless Design
  2. Motorola Rizr Concept With Rollable Display Spotted at MWC 2023: Report
  3. Nothing Phone 2 to Feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series Processor
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy Tab S7 Get One UI 5.1 Update in These Regions
  5. Tecno Phantom V Fold With 7.85-Inch Display Launched: All Details
  6. NoiseFit Crew Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  7. Snapchat Launches Its Own ChatGPT-Powered Chatbot 'My AI'
  8. Twitter Global Outage: Services Restored After Users Reported Issues
  9. You Can Now Listen to Twitter Spaces Without an Account
  10. WhatsApp Banned Over 2.9 Million Indian Accounts in January to Combat Abuse
#Latest Stories
  1. DigiYatra Facility to Be Available for All Passengers at IGI Airport Terminal 2, 3 by March End
  2. India's Digital Public Infrastructure Is Open Source, Transferable, Secure: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  3. Call of Duty Maker Activision Blizzard Accused of Firing Employees for Using Strong Language
  4. OpenAI Makes ChatGPT Available for Companies to Integrate in Apps
  5. TikTok Working on Parental Control Tool to Restrict Content for Teens Amid Growing Scrutiny
  6. Bill Gates Praises India's Digital Payment System; Says This Will Be Cheapest 5G Market
  7. Swiggy, Zomato Seek Clarification on Bike-Taxi Ban Order From Delhi Government
  8. YouTube Child Data Gathering Faces Scrutiny in UK After Complaint
  9. Vivo TWS Air With Upto 25 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: All Details
  10. WhatsApp Banned Over 2.9 Million Indian Accounts in January to Combat Abuse
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.