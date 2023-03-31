Technology News

UIDAI Records Over 1 Crore Mobile Numbers Linked With Aadhaar in February

UIDAI has recorded 9,255.57 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions cumulatively till February 2023.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 31 March 2023 19:19 IST
UIDAI Records Over 1 Crore Mobile Numbers Linked With Aadhaar in February

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @UIDAI

Aadhaar authentication transactions can be verified by fingerprint, followed by demographic and OTP

Highlights
  • UIDAI has been encouraging linking Aadhaar with their mobile number
  • Mandatory PAN linking is primary reason for increase in Aadhaar seeding
  • More than 26.79 crore e-KYC transactions were carried out in February

Over 1 crore mobile numbers were seeded in Aadhaar following requests from residents in the month of February, an official statement said on Friday.

The linking of mobile numbers with Aadhaar jumped 93 percent in February from 56.7 lakh registration in January, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

"Over 10.97 million mobile numbers were seeded in Aadhaar following requests from residents in the month of February 2023, a jump of more than 93 percent over the previous month," the statement said.

Linking of Pan number with Aadhaar is considered to be one of the key factors that pushed the growth of seeding mobile numbers with Aadhaar.

Till date 90 crore Aadhaar holders are estimated to have linked their mobile numbers with their unique ID.

"The UIDAI has been encouraging residents to link their Aadhaar with mobile number for better and effective communication while availing welfare services and accessing multitude of voluntary services," the statement said.

Nearly, 1700 Central and State social welfare direct benefit transfer (DBT) and good governance schemes have been notified for use of Aadhaar.

Aadhaar authentication transactions increased by 13 percent to 226.29 crore in February over 199.62 crore transactions executed in January.

UIDAI has recorded 9,255.57 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions cumulatively till February 2023.

"While a majority of the authentication transaction numbers were carried out by fingerprint, it is followed by demographic and OTP," the statement said.

More than 26.79 crore e-KYC transactions were carried out in the month of February taking the cumulative count to 1,439.04 crore, according to UIDAI.

Further reading: Aadhaar, UIDAI
