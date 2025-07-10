Technology News
English Edition

Musk-Owned X's CEO Linda Yaccarino to Step Down in Surprise Move

Linda Yaccarino's departure adds to turbulence in Elon Musk's sprawling business empire.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 July 2025 18:34 IST
Musk-Owned X's CEO Linda Yaccarino to Step Down in Surprise Move

Photo Credit: Reuters

Yaccarino, an advertising industry veteran, held the post for two years

Highlights
  • Yaccarino, 61, made the announcement in a post on X
  • It was unclear when the CEO's resignation would take effect.
  • "Thank you for your contributions," Musk wrote on X
Advertisement

Linda Yaccarino, one of Elon Musk's top deputies as CEO of his X social media site, is exiting the company in a surprise move just months after the platform was acquired by the billionaire's AI startup, xAI.

Yaccarino, 61, made the announcement in a post on X suggesting it was her decision, though Musk has a history of dismissing deputies suddenly. "I've decided to step down as CEO of X," Yaccarino wrote.

Her departure adds to turbulence in Musk's sprawling business empire, including falling sales at his electric vehicle maker Tesla and AI-related controversies. Musk has been embroiled in a war of words with former ally President Donald Trump.

Yaccarino, an advertising industry veteran, held the post for two years after being brought aboard to help revitalize X's reputation among marketers, who had been fleeing the platform over concerns about a rise in hateful or otherwise toxic content. She did not give a specific reason for her departure and both X and Yaccarino did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It was unclear when the CEO's resignation would take effect.

"Thank you for your contributions," Musk wrote on X replying to Yaccarino's resignation post.

While wooing marketers, Yaccarino sued some advertisers and a major industry group known as the World Federation of Advertisers, alleging they had colluded to deny X ad dollars, including through a boycott of the platform.

Flagging Advertiser Confidence

Yaccarino's resignation comes one day after Grok, the AI chatbot developed by xAI, posted content on the platform with antisemitic tropes and praise for Adolf Hitler. The posts were deleted following a public backlash and Yaccarino wrote she was working to restore advertiser confidence and prioritize safety on X.

Analysts said Yaccarino's task was difficult, given Musk's reputation and the more prominent placement of extreme content on X that had repelled some advertisers. "Yaccarino had to try to run the business while also regularly putting out fires," said Emarketer vice president Jasmine Enberg, who added that with X's ad business expected to show growth in 2025, she "accomplished what she was hired to do."

Yaccarino, previously chair of global advertising and partnerships at Comcast's NBCUniversal, may have left as "a result of a lack of fit between her approach and Elon Musk's style," said Gil Luria, analyst at D.A. Davidson. "This may have come to a head when the embedded AI chat Grok started responding to AI posts in an increasingly offensive manner yesterday."

In March, Musk's AI startup xAI acquired the social media platform in a $33-billion all-stock deal. Neither X nor Yaccarino said who will take her place.

Tesla, of which Musk is CEO, is also dealing with an exodus of top executives. The billionaire's confidant at Tesla, Omead Afshar, and North America HR director Jenna Ferrua left the company last month, sources told Reuters. Musk had spread himself thin this year while running Trump's Department of Government Efficiency before leaving the post in May.

Tesla shares slipped about 1 percent on the news about Yaccarino.

X is grappling with a heavy debt load, and Yaccarino has had to often deal with controversies stirred up by Musk, including his endorsement of antisemitic conspiracy theories in late 2023. Musk renamed the platform, which was formerly known as Twitter.

Under Yaccarino, X introduced new features aimed at turning the social media site into the "everything app" that Musk aimed for, including partnering with Visa to offer direct payment solutions and launching a smart TV app.

The company was also exploring rolling out an X credit or debit card, the Financial Times reported last month.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Linda Yaccarino, X, Elon Musk
Oppo Reno 15 Series Launch Timeline Tipped; Base Variant Could Get a Compact Display

Related Stories

Musk-Owned X's CEO Linda Yaccarino to Step Down in Surprise Move
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  4. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  6. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Teased; Could Launch Earlier Than Expected
  8. iPhone 17 Pro Series Tipped to Come With These Three Camera Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »