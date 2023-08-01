Technology News

Elon Musk Takes Product and Engineering Chief Role at X, Yaccarino to Lead All Other Divisions

X CEO Linda Yaccarino will oversee divisions including human resources, legal, finance, sales and operations.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 August 2023 09:41 IST
Elon Musk Takes Product and Engineering Chief Role at X, Yaccarino to Lead All Other Divisions

Photo Credit: Reuters

Yaccarino said the company is searching for a new leader for brand safety and suitability

Highlights
  • X's product and engineering team will report to Musk
  • Researchers have accused X of relaxing content guard rails
  • X was formerly known as Twitter

X owner Elon Musk and Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino will both oversee the trust and safety team at the company formerly known as Twitter, the social media concern said on Monday.

X's product and engineering team will report to Musk, while Yaccarino will oversee all other divisions, including human resources, legal, finance, sales and operations, X said.

The trust and safety team, which is responsible for content moderation, has been the focus of some criticism of the platform after Musk acquired the company last October. Researchers have accused X of relaxing content guard rails, leading to a spike in harmful posts. The company has said the majority of content views are of "healthy" posts.

In an email to X employees on Monday, which was shared with Reuters, Yaccarino said the company is searching for a new leader for brand safety and suitability.

The previous head of brand safety, A.J. Brown, who worked on efforts to prevent advertisements from appearing next to unsuitable content, left the company last month.

Yaccarino said in the email that three X leaders will oversee different responsibilities within trust and safety, including law enforcement operations and threat disruptions.

The changes to trust and safety come after Ella Irwin resigned as head of the team in June.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

