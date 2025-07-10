Technology News
Oppo Reno 15 Series Launch Timeline Tipped; Base Variant Could Get a Compact Display

Oppo Reno 15 series could launch in November this year, according to a tipster. The company is said to offer two size variants.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2025 18:31 IST
Oppo Reno 15 Series Launch Timeline Tipped; Base Variant Could Get a Compact Display

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 14 5G series was launched in India on July 3

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 14 series was recently launched in India
  • Oppo Reno 15 series tipped to pack a bigger battery
  • The company is yet to confirm the details about the rumoured smartphone
Oppo recently launched the Reno 14 Pro 5G and Reno 14 5G phones in India. The Reno 14 Pro 5G was equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC and a 6,200mAh battery. Now, soon after the Reno 14 5G series' India launch, the company is said to be gearing up to launch its Reno 15 series in the second half of 2025. A tipster recently took to a Chinese social media platform to reveal that Oppo could launch the Reno 15 series tentatively in November. A few specifications of the smartphones have also been tipped.

Oppo Reno 15 specifications (expected)

Tipster Smart Pikachu, posted on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, that Oppo could launch the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro in the second half of 2025, tentatively in November. The tipster has also revealed that the company could offer the smartphones in two variants - one with a 6.3-inch display and another with a 6.8-inch panel. It is likely that the base Reno 15 could offer a compact build this year. 

Additionally, both the smartphones have been tipped to feature advanced imaging capabilities with improved colour reproduction. The tipster added that the Oppo Reno 15 series could also pack bigger batteries. These specifications should be taken with a pinch of salt since the company is yet to confirm the details.

(NOTE: The information has been machine translated from Chinese.)

If the above information is to be considered, the rumoured Oppo Reno 15 series could launch with a few upgrades from the Reno 14 Pro 5G and the Reno 14 5G.

For context, the Oppo Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G sport 6.59-inch and 6.83-inch 1.5K flat OLED displays, respectively, with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,200 nits peak brightness level. The Reno 14 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip, whereas the Reno 14 Pro 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC.

For cameras, the Oppo Reno 14 series feature 50-megapixel OIS-supported main cameras, 50-megapixel periscope shooters with 3.5x optical zoom, and 50-megapixel front camera sensors. The base Reno 14 5G handset has an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, while the Pro variant gets a 50-megapixel sensor with its ultra-wide-angle lens. The Oppo Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G pack 6,000mAh and 6,200mAh batteries, respectively.

