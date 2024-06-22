Technology News
  Apple Intelligence Features to Be Delayed in Europe, iPhone Maker Blames EU Tech Rules

Apple says interoperability requirements of the DMA could force it to compromise the integrity of its products in ways that risk user privacy and data.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 June 2024 11:26 IST
Apple Intelligence will arrive on the company's recently launched iPhone 15 Pro models

  • Apple has said three AI-powered features won't come to the EU this year
  • The iPhone maker has cited the EU's DMA rules as a reason for the delay
  • Apple hasn't announced a release date for Apple Intelligence in Europe
Apple will delay launching three new artificial intelligence features because landmark European Union tech rules require it to ensure that rival products and services can function with its devices, the U.S. tech group said on Friday.

Apple underscored its AI push earlier this month with a slew of new features and software enhancements for its iPhone and other devices to bolster sagging sales.

It said Apple Intelligence, which uses AI to conjure text, images and other content on command, would be available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with its M1 chip and later versions. iPhone Mirroring on macOS Sequoia allows the phone's screen to be viewed and interacted with on Mac computers.

The company said on Friday three features - Phone Mirroring, SharePlay Screen Sharing enhancements, and Apple Intelligence - will not be rolled out to EU users this year because of regulatory uncertainties due to the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA).

"Specifically, we are concerned that the interoperability requirements of the DMA could force us to compromise the integrity of our products in ways that risk user privacy and data security," Apple said in an email.

"We are committed to collaborating with the European Commission in an attempt to find a solution that would enable us to deliver these features to our EU customers without compromising their safety."

