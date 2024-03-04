Technology News

Flipkart Launches UPI Service in Partnership With Axis Bank to Counter Third-Party Apps

Flipkart is offering flat Rs. 25 off on the first order placed through Flipkart UPI.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 March 2024 11:40 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart UPI feature is currently limited to Android users

Highlights
  • Flipkart UPI is the new player in India's digital payment space
  • Flipkart has collaborated with Axis Bank for Flipkart UPI
  • Flipkart UPI would compete with the likes of Paytm and Amazon Pay
Flipkart launched the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) service in collaboration with Axis Bank. The Flipkart UPI service will be initially available for Android users and can be used for online and offline payments. With the latest update, customers can now pay bills and make fund transfers directly from the Flipkart app. Flipkart UPI would compete with the likes of other popular third-party UPI apps such as Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, and Amazon Pay.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart India, announced the launch of Flipkart's own UPI handle on Sunday (March 3) on X. As mentioned, Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank for the feature and it is currently limited to Android users. Customers can register for the Flipkart UPI service with the @fkaxis handle for their digital transactions using the Flipkart app.

The Flipkart UPI service can be used to pay for any product or services, recharges, and bill payments. It can also be used to make payments outside the Flipkart marketplace by scanning QR codes. Flipkart is offering a range of benefits including supercoins, cashback, and vouchers for Flipkart UPI transactions. Users can get ten supercoins on their first five scan and pay transactions on a minimum payment of Rs. 100. Similarly, the Walmart-backed e-commerce company is offering flat Rs. 25 off on the first Flipkart order.

Interested users can activate Flipkart UPI by heading to the Scan and Pay option under My UPI in the Flipkart Android app. After selecting the bank, Flipkart will verify the details with an SMS and activate the Flipkart UPI service.

The introduction of its own UPI handle will allow Flipkart, which claims to have over 50 crore registered users on its marketplace, to reduce dependence on third-party UPI services including Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, and Amazon Pay. The entry of Flipkart UPI comes at a time when India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has imposed a penalty of Rs. 5.49 crore on Paytm's banking arm  Paytm Payments Bank, for alleged money laundering.

Further, the development comes months after Flipkart separated ownership of digital payment company PhonePe. The e-commerce vendor acquired PhonePe back in 2026.

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart UPI, UPI, Unified Payments Interface, Axis Bank, Flipkart India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
[Exclusive] Poco X6 Neo Images Leaked, Said to Launch in India Next Week Targeting Gen Z Consumers

