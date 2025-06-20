Technology News
iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Available at Discounted Prices on Flipkart: See Offers

The iPhone 16 Pro series feature a triple rear camera setup with a 5x telephoto sensor.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 June 2025 17:31 IST
iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Available at Discounted Prices on Flipkart: See Offers

iPhone 16 Pro Max was launched in India during Apple's September 2024 event

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 Pro is listed for Rs. 1,09,900 on Flipkart
  • The e-commerce platform offers iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB at Rs. 1,32,900
  • Buyers can also avail of no-cost EMI offers and bank offers
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are the crown jewels in Apple's latest smartphone lineup. While these devices usually command a premium price, they can be purchased at reduced rates. Flipkart has rolled out offers on both handsets for a limited time, enabling buyers to take advantage of discounts, bank offers, and no-cost EMI options. Further, the e-commerce platform also allows them to trade-in their old handsets to get the iPhone 16 Pro or the iPhone 16 Pro Max at lower prices.

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Offers

iPhone 16 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base 128GB variant. Flipkart has rolled out a discount of eight percent on the handset, lowering its price to Rs. 1,09,900. The 256GB variant, which retails for Rs. 1,29,900, can be purchased for Rs. 1,22,900, translating into a five percent price cut.

The offer is valid on all four Black Titanium, Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium colour options of the iPhone 16 Pro.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB variant is currently listed for Rs. 1,32,900, down from its retail price of Rs. 1,44,900. This also translates into a discount of eight percent on the handset. Buyers can also purchase the 512GB and 1TB models, which originally cost Rs. 1,64,900 and Rs. 1,84,900, at a price of Rs. 1,57,900 and Rs. 1,77,900, respectively.

In addition to direct discounts, the e-commerce platform also offers up to Rs. 48,150 off on exchange. However, the offered amount depends on the model and condition of the old handset, as well as the offer availability at your location.

There are bank offers too. Buyers can get a 5 percent discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on transactions carried out with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit cards. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card Non EMI transactions are offered with up to Rs. 2,000 off, whereas there's also a Rs. 3,000 discount on all credit card transactions. Flipkart also offers no-cost EMI options for those who do not wish to pay the full invoice amount in one go.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Price in India, iPhone 16 Pro Price, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India, iPhone 16 Pro Max Price, Apple, Flipkart
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
