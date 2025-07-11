Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Flipkart GOAT Sale: Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro, CMF Phone 2 Pro, More to See Discounts

Flipkart GOAT Sale: Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro, CMF Phone 2 Pro, More to See Discounts

Nothing Ear A can be purchased at Rs. 5,999 during the Flipkart Goat Sale, instead of Rs. 7,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 11 July 2025 18:50 IST
Flipkart GOAT Sale: Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro, CMF Phone 2 Pro, More to See Discounts

Nothing Phone 3a is confirmed to be available for Rs. 21,999 in the upcoming sale

Highlights
  • Nothing Ear Black is confirmed to be available for Rs. 8,999
  • Flipkart’s GOAT Sale will end on July 17
  • CMF Phone 2 Pro will be available for Rs. 16,999 (including bank offers)
Advertisement

Nothing and its budget sub-brand CMF have confirmed that their smartphones, audio products, and accessories will be offered at discounted prices during the upcoming Flipkart Goat Sale. The sale, which is scheduled to begin on July 12, will have limited-time deals on Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro, and CMF Phone 2 Pro smartphones. Audio products like Nothing Ear A TWS, Nothing Ear Black, and CMF Buds Pro are also confirmed to be available at discounts during the sale. 

Flipkart GOAT Sale: Nothing, CMF Announce Offers on Smartphones, Other Products

The UK-based tech company has confirmed its participation in Flipkart's upcoming Goat Sale on Friday. Running from July 12 to July 17, the sale will feature limited-time offers on Nothing and CMF smartphones, audio products and accessories via Flipkart's Goat Sale store. 

The Nothing Phone 3a is confirmed to be available with prices starting at Rs. 21,999  (including bank offers and exchange bonus), down from the launch price of  Rs. 22,999. The price of Phone 3a Pro will start at Rs. 26,999 (Including bank offers), instead of the original launch price of  Rs. 27,999.

Similarly, the CMF Phone 2 Pro can be grabbed at a starting price of Rs. 16,999 (including bank offers), down from the listed price of Rs. 18,999.

Nothing's TWS earphones, including Ear Stick and Ear A, alongside wearables like CMF Watch Pro and CMF Watch Pro 2, will also be available at discounted prices during the Flipkart Goat sale. The sale will bring offers on accessories, including the Nothing cables and chargers.

Here are the best deals available on Nothing and CMF wearables, audio products and accessories during the Flipkart Goat Sale. 

 

Model Sale Price Original Price
CMF Watch Pro Rs. 2,499 Rs. 4,499
CMF Watch Pro 2 Rs. 4,199 Rs. 4,999 
Nothing Ear A Rs. 5,999 Rs. 7,999
Nothing Ear Black Rs. 8,999 Rs. 11,999
Nothing Ear Stick Rs. 2,999 Rs. 8,499 
CMF Buds Pro Rs. 2,499 Rs. 3,499
CMF Buds 2A Dark Grey Rs. 1,999  Rs. 2,199
CMF Buds Rs. 2,299 Rs. 2,499
CMF Neckband Pro Rs. 1,899 Rs. 1,999
CMF Buds Pro 2 Rs. 3,499 Rs. 4,299
45W Charger Rs. 2,299 Rs. 2,999
Power 65W Rs. 2,499 Rs. 3,999

 

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Fun and engaging software
  • Variety of cameras
  • Good daylight cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light video needs work
  • IP rating could have been better
  • Does not support HDR10+ video streaming
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Improved camera performance
  • Clean, bloat-free UI experience
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Charging speed could be better
  • The IP rating could be better
  • Wide-angle could have been better
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Standout design
  • Bright OLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Bloat-free and minimal software experience
  • Bad
  • Mono speaker lacks quality
  • Wide-angle camera is sluggish
  • Minimal ingress protection
  • The back panel is no longer replaceable
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nothing Ear A True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear A True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Striking design with a nice colour choice
  • Excellent sound and call quality
  • ANC
  • ChatGPT integration
  • Comfortable fit
  • Bad
  • The case isn't as sturdy as Ear and is prone to scratches
  • Lacks LHDC codec support
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Nothing Ear A True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Yellow
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
CMF Watch Pro

CMF Watch Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Smooth UI
  • Relatively fast charging
  • Long-lasting battery
  • IP68 dust and water resistance
  • Bad
  • Limited watch faces
  • Buggy companion app
  • No interchangeable watch straps
Read detailed Nothing CMF Watch Pro review
Strap Colour dark grey, ash grey, orange
Dial Shape Square
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Flipkart Goat Sale, Nothing, Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, CMF, Sale Offer 2025
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Apple Watch Series 9, Huawei Watch GT 5 Prices Drop With Prime Day Early Deals
Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS Launched in India With Up to 15 Days of Battery Life: Price, Features
Flipkart GOAT Sale: Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro, CMF Phone 2 Pro, More to See Discounts
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  4. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  5. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  6. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  7. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  8. Elden Ring Nightreign is Getting a Two-Player Mode This Week
  9. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »