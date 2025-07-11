Nothing and its budget sub-brand CMF have confirmed that their smartphones, audio products, and accessories will be offered at discounted prices during the upcoming Flipkart Goat Sale. The sale, which is scheduled to begin on July 12, will have limited-time deals on Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro, and CMF Phone 2 Pro smartphones. Audio products like Nothing Ear A TWS, Nothing Ear Black, and CMF Buds Pro are also confirmed to be available at discounts during the sale.

Flipkart GOAT Sale: Nothing, CMF Announce Offers on Smartphones, Other Products

The UK-based tech company has confirmed its participation in Flipkart's upcoming Goat Sale on Friday. Running from July 12 to July 17, the sale will feature limited-time offers on Nothing and CMF smartphones, audio products and accessories via Flipkart's Goat Sale store.

The Nothing Phone 3a is confirmed to be available with prices starting at Rs. 21,999 (including bank offers and exchange bonus), down from the launch price of Rs. 22,999. The price of Phone 3a Pro will start at Rs. 26,999 (Including bank offers), instead of the original launch price of Rs. 27,999.

Similarly, the CMF Phone 2 Pro can be grabbed at a starting price of Rs. 16,999 (including bank offers), down from the listed price of Rs. 18,999.

Nothing's TWS earphones, including Ear Stick and Ear A, alongside wearables like CMF Watch Pro and CMF Watch Pro 2, will also be available at discounted prices during the Flipkart Goat sale. The sale will bring offers on accessories, including the Nothing cables and chargers.

Here are the best deals available on Nothing and CMF wearables, audio products and accessories during the Flipkart Goat Sale.