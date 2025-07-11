Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025 will be available to all customers at 12am (midnight) on Saturday, and sale event will run until July 14. Unlike the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, which is also scheduled to begin and end on the same dates, Flipkart's sale will be available to all customers. During the sale, shoppers can purchase smartphones, wireless accessories, tablets, laptops, and other consumer electronics at discounted prices. The Walmart-backed platform allowed Flipkart Plus members to access several deals on the platform on Friday, 24 hours before other buyers.

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025: Discounts and Bank Offers

When the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025 kicks off at midnight, shoppers will be able to purchase various products at discounted prices. However, buyers who want to maximise their saving can use eligible Axis Band, IDFC First Bank, and HDFC Bank cards to avail up to 10 percent instant discounts on various products. Similarly, customers can also lower the cost of their purchases by making payments using eligible UPI services, or via Flipkart's SuperCoin loyalty program.

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025: Discounts on Products From Brands like Apple, Nothing and Samsung

Various devices from UK-based technology firm Nothing and its sub-brand CMF will be on sale at discounted prices during the upcoming Flipkart GOAT sale. These include smartphones like the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Nothing Ear, CMF Buds Pro 2, and the Nothing Power 140W. The company's most expensive phone to date, the Nothing Phone 3, won't be available as it goes on sale for the first time on July 15.

The current generation iPhone 16 will be available at a notable discount during the upcoming sale. The handset was launched at Rs. 79,900 last year, and it is currently priced at Rs. 69,999 on the e-commerce website. However, Flipkart's teaser for the handset reveals that buyers will be able to purchase the iPhone 16 for less than Rs. 60,000 (Rs. 59,999 or lower) during the sale.

Customers who were planning to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S24 at a discounted price of Rs. 46,999, while the phone was previously listed at Rs. 52,999. Meanwhile, the price of the midrange Motorola Edge 60 Pro will drop to Rs. 27,999, instead of its launch price of Rs. 29,999.

It's worth noting that the upcoming Flipkart GOAT sale will run alongside the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale. If you want to get the best deal during the upcoming sale events, you will need to use a price tracker app or website, which will help you identify legitimate price drops during the upcoming sale.