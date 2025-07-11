Technology News
English Edition

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025 Begins on July 12 for All Customers Alongside Amazon Prime Day Sale

Apple's iPhone 16 will be available for less than Rs. 60,000 during the upcoming Flipkart GOAT Sale.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 11 July 2025 20:07 IST
Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025 Begins on July 12 for All Customers Alongside Amazon Prime Day Sale

Smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and Nothing will be discounted during Flipkart's GOAT Sale

Advertisement

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025 will be available to all customers at 12am (midnight) on Saturday, and sale event will run until July 14. Unlike the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, which is also scheduled to begin and end on the same dates, Flipkart's sale will be available to all customers. During the sale, shoppers can purchase smartphones, wireless accessories, tablets, laptops, and other consumer electronics at discounted prices. The Walmart-backed platform allowed Flipkart Plus members to access several deals on the platform on Friday, 24 hours before other buyers.

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025: Discounts and Bank Offers

When the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025 kicks off at midnight, shoppers will be able to purchase various products at discounted prices. However, buyers who want to maximise their saving can use eligible Axis Band, IDFC First Bank, and HDFC Bank cards to avail up to 10 percent instant discounts on various products. Similarly, customers can also lower the cost of their purchases by making payments using eligible UPI services, or via Flipkart's SuperCoin loyalty program.

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025: Discounts on Products From Brands like Apple, Nothing and Samsung

Various devices from UK-based technology firm Nothing and its sub-brand CMF will be on sale at discounted prices during the upcoming Flipkart GOAT sale. These include smartphones like the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Nothing Ear, CMF Buds Pro 2, and the Nothing Power 140W. The company's most expensive phone to date, the Nothing Phone 3, won't be available as it goes on sale for the first time on July 15.

The current generation iPhone 16 will be available at a notable discount during the upcoming sale. The handset was launched at Rs. 79,900 last year, and it is currently priced at Rs. 69,999 on the e-commerce website. However, Flipkart's teaser for the handset reveals that buyers will be able to purchase the iPhone 16 for less than Rs. 60,000 (Rs. 59,999 or lower) during the sale. 

Customers who were planning to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S24 at a discounted price of Rs. 46,999, while the phone was previously listed at Rs. 52,999. Meanwhile, the price of the midrange Motorola Edge 60 Pro will drop to Rs. 27,999, instead of its launch price of Rs. 29,999.

It's worth noting that the upcoming Flipkart GOAT sale will run alongside the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale. If you want to get the best deal during the upcoming sale events, you will need to use a price tracker app or website, which will help you identify legitimate price drops during the upcoming sale.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Improved camera performance
  • Clean, bloat-free UI experience
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Charging speed could be better
  • The IP rating could be better
  • Wide-angle could have been better
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Nothing Ear True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Signature transparent design is still eye-catchy
  • EQ with profile sharing
  • Support for high-quality Bluetooth codecs
  • Better battery life (compared to Ear 2)
  • ChatGPT integration
  • Bad
  • ANC is not the best
  • Case is again prone to scratches
  • Overall, not a ground-breaking upgrade over Ear 2
Read detailed Nothing Ear True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone No
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
CMF by Nothing Buds Pro 2 Wireless Headphones

CMF by Nothing Buds Pro 2 Wireless Headphones

  • KEY SPECS
Colour Dark Grey
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025, Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025 Deals, Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025 Discounts, Flipkart GOAT Sale Offers, Flipkart Sale, Sale Offers, Flipkart
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Get 200-Megapixel Sony Camera Sensor
Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025 Begins on July 12 for All Customers Alongside Amazon Prime Day Sale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV Review: The Price is Right
  2. Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025 Begins on July 12 Alongside Amazon Prime Day Sale
  3. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  4. HP EliteBook 8 G1i Review: A Sleek and Premium Business Laptop
  5. Samsung Days Sale 2025 Is Bringing Big Discounts on These Devices
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025 Begins on July 12 for All Customers Alongside Amazon Prime Day Sale
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Get 200-Megapixel Sony Camera Sensor
  3. Acer Aspire Go 14 Launched in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU: Price, Features
  4. Industry Video Game Actors Pass Agreement With Studios for AI Security
  5. Samsung Days Sale 2025 Offers Up to 41 Percent Discount on Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 Edge
  6. Flipkart GOAT Sale: Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro, CMF Phone 2 Pro, More to See Discounts
  7. Nvidia's Market Value Tops $4 Trillion
  8. Zee5 Partners With Amagi; to Launch Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV Channels In August In India
  9. Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS Launched in India With Up to 15 Days of Battery Life: Price, Features
  10. Sony Announces Limited-Edition Ghost of Yotei PS5 Bundles, Accessories
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »