Poco is set to launch a new smartphone in India dubbed Poco X6 Neo. The smartphone will be the first phone of 2024 from the brand that will be launched with Neo branding. The smartphone's biggest highlight is design, as per our source and is likely to target Gen Z consumers.

Poco X6 Neo India Launch Confirmed and Pricing Tipped

According to our industry sources, the company will launch the Poco X6 Neo in India by next week. The upcoming smartphone will be priced under Rs. 16,000 and might be available in different RAM and storage configurations.

Poco X6 Neo Live Images and Key Specifications Revealed

We also got our hands on the images of the Poco X6 Neo that reveal the design of the back panel. The phone will be available in Orange colour options, and you can also see a raised camera module at the top with Poco branding on the left. The phone is likely to have key specifications similar to the Redmi Note 13R Pro model launched recently.

The back panel features a flat design with an interesting pattern similar to the Redmi Note 13R Pro. The images confirm that the Poco X6 Neo will feature a dual-camera setup along with an LED flash. The volume controls and power on/off buttons are placed on the left side.

Coming to the specifications, we can confirm that the handset will feature a 108-megapixel rear camera. Moreover, the handset will also feature a 5,000mAh battery. That said, we can accept the official announcement about the India launch shortly.

Poco X6 Neo Expected Specifications

As per previous reports, the Poco X6 Neo could offer features and specifications similar to the Redmi Note 13R Pro. The smartphone was launched in China recently. When launched in India, one can expect the Poco X6 Neo to sport similar specifications and features.

The Redmi Note 13R Pro features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels, offering a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming at 2,160Hz. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. For capturing selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Additionally, the smartphone incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

