Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • India's Robust Tech Ecosystem to See Spring, Not Winter; Digital Economy Ready for Strong 2023, MoS IT Says

India's Robust Tech Ecosystem to See Spring, Not Winter; Digital Economy Ready for Strong 2023, MoS IT Says

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said innovation and startup momentum will continue despite certain corrections now and then.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 2 January 2023 09:58 IST
India's Robust Tech Ecosystem to See Spring, Not Winter; Digital Economy Ready for Strong 2023, MoS IT Says

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kaitlyn Baker

According to the minister, innovation and start-up momentum will continue despite certain corrections

Highlights
  • Contours of the draft Digital India Act are expected to be out soon
  • The momentum of digital economy will continue in 2023
  • IT and ITES sector continue to grow at 15-20 percent per annum

India's digital prowess will grow in 2023 and over the next five years, driven by technology, start-ups, semiconductors, electronics and computing, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said allaying any concerns over tech winter, and predicting spring for the country's booming innovation ecosystem.

The comments by the IT minister are significant given the backdrop of slowdown headwinds in the West, recent spate of layoffs by US tech giants, global market turmoil, and talks of tech winter.

Chandrasekhar, who is the Minister of State for Electronics and IT, told PTI that global and domestic opportunities for digitisation continue to be "very strong".

He exuded confidence that India's trillion dollar digital economy vision is "well within our grasp" and "an absolutely incontrovertible fact".

The momentum of digital economy will continue in 2023, backed by enabling rules and laws that offer catalysing framework for technological growth and innovation, he promised.

It is pertinent to mention here that while India has tightened IT rules for the safety of digital and social media users, and work has started on new law for data protection, the norms for online gaming and contours of the draft Digital India Act are expected to be out soon.

"We see no winter...if anything, it is summer and spring for the next five years," Chandrasekhar asserted, citing the tech potential.

Demand for Indian talent, as well as products and technology that are designed in India and Made in India, continues to be robust, he pointed out.

"India as a market for consuming digital products and digital services is one of the biggest markets for the next 5-10 years. So all these (factors) point to India continuing its digital economy expansion to reach one trillion dollars in the next 4-5 years," Chandrasekhar said.

According to the minister, innovation and the start-up momentum will continue despite certain corrections now and then.

At the same time, companies cannot merely sit and relax, but will have to upskill and brace new business models to be relevant amid market disruptions, the minister noted.

Companies that do not innovate with agility, or adjust to changes will face challenges "created not by the market, but related to their own preparedness for this digital opportunity," he cautioned.

"...that trillion dollar digital economy is well within our grasp, and that we have a very reasonably high opportunity to reach the trillion dollar digital economy, firing on all cylinders, is an absolutely incontrovertible fact," Chandrasekhar said.

Since 2014 when India's digital might meant only IT and IT-enabled services, the country had taken rapid strides, diversifying and expanding into new areas.

Now while IT and ITES sector continue to grow at 15-20 percent per annum, there is also world-class startup and innovation ecosystem. While India has made a mark in electronics manufacturing, emerging as a production powerhouse, the year 2023 will also see rapid strides in deep tech innovation, semiconductor design, electronics design, blockchain, supercomputing, open compute initiatives, automotive, 5G and other emerging areas.

"In the coming five years, all these will continue to chug along at high rates of growth," Chandrasekhar said adding these new and emerging areas will attract investments, create digitalisation products, and services opportunity for the country.

"In those five years, will there be some corrections? Yes, this is the nature of tech...because tech is so disruptive and changes are so rapid, a company that was doing, say, something in the classic `Web2' area, will find itself totally irrelevant in the `Web3' space 1-2 years from now," he said underlining the need for companies to keep pace with technological changes.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Tech Ecosystem, Web2, Digital Economy
ISRO’s Upcoming Experiments for 2023 Includes Dedicated Mission for Sun, Moon
Toyota India Warns of Possible Data Breach Exposing Customers' Personal Information
Featured video of the day
Google Chrome: Simple Steps To Make It Faster

Related Stories

India's Robust Tech Ecosystem to See Spring, Not Winter; Digital Economy Ready for Strong 2023, MoS IT Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  2. The 53 Most Anticipated Movies of 2023
  3. Pebble’s New Smartwatch Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to Apple Watch Ultra
  4. OnePlus 11 5G Complete Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  6. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Review: Minor Refreshes and a New Balance
  7. Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar and Home Theatre System Review
  8. The 41 Most Anticipated Games of 2023
  9. iPhone 15 Lineup Could See More Difference Between Pro, Basic Models: Report
  10. Motorola ThinkPhone Promotional Images Leaked, Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Toyota India Warns of Possible Data Breach Exposing Customers' Personal Information
  2. India's Robust Tech Ecosystem to See Spring, Not Winter; Digital Economy Ready for Strong 2023, MoS IT Says
  3. ISRO’s Upcoming Experiments for 2023 Includes Dedicated Mission for Sun, Moon
  4. iPhone 15's A17 Chip Expected to Focus on Battery Life Over Power: Report
  5. Twitter to Soon Allow Users to Side Sweep Through Tweets, Trends, Topics, More
  6. Redmi K60 Cooling Case Said to Reduce Maximum Temperature by 4 Degrees Celsius
  7. FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried May Enter Guilty Plea on Cheating Charges
  8. Binance’s Acquisition of Voyager Digital Could Be Delayed by US Review
  9. Apple CEO Tim Cook Conveyed Concerns About App Store Curbs to Japan PM: Report
  10. Google Voice to Alert Users With 'Suspected Spam Caller' Warning for Suspicious Calls
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.