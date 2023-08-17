Technology News
Digital Personal Data Protection Act Will Ensure Firms Handle Data of Indians Legally: IT Minister

The minister said firms will face punitive consequences of high penalty in cases of non-compliance.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 17 August 2023 19:25 IST
Digital Personal Data Protection Act Will Ensure Firms Handle Data of Indians Legally: IT Minister

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The minister claimed that the law would stop the misuse of personal data by some companies

Highlights
  • The Data Protection Bill was passed in the Parliament recently
  • The IT minister said the law would be implemented within 10 months
  • He called the law an important milestone in the cyber law framework

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday said the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act) passed by Parliament recently will make digital companies handle the data of Indian citizens under absolute legal obligation.

Calling the law an important milestone in the cyber law framework, Chandrasekhar said there will be punitive consequences of high penalty and even blocking them from operating in India.

"The Digital Personal Data Protection Act that was passed by Parliament a few days ago is a very important milestone in the global standard cyber law framework that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to build for the India ‘Techade' (a decade of technology) for a trillion-dollar digital economy," the union minister told PTI.

“The DPDP Bill is aimed at giving Indian citizens a right to have his or her data protected and casts obligations on all companies, all platforms be it foreign or Indian, small or big, to ensure that the personal data of Indian citizens is handled with absolute (legal) obligation,” Chandrasekhar said.

“If they do not comply with the Indian regulations, then there will be punitive consequences of high penalty and fines, and if they repeatedly violate the law they can be blocked,” he added.

The minister claimed that the law would put brakes on the practice of misuse and exploitation of personal data by some companies.

Chandrasekhar opined that the bill would bring deep behavioural change among all digital platforms that deal with the Indian citizens and their personal data.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Digital Personal Data Protection Act, Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Digital Personal Data Protection Act Will Ensure Firms Handle Data of Indians Legally: IT Minister
