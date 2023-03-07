Goa and Portugal will explore the best practices and innovative technologies to bring better tourism experiences to the coastal state, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Tuesday.

Khaunte said he has been holding meetings with various stakeholders in Portugal for promoting tourism in Goa.

He met with Antonio Costa Silva, Minister of the Economy and Maritime Affairs of the Portuguese Republic, and they discussed different possibilities regarding tourism development.

"Goa and Portugal will collaborate and share their ideas, knowledge, and sign MOUs in Tourism and IT soon,” an official release said.

It said increasing the air connectivity between Portugal and Goa is the key to developing tourism.

"With the new international airport in North Goa, Manohar International Airport, the possibility of a new route was discussed in one of the meetings between Khaunte and Christine Ourmières-Widener, CEO at TAP Group, Portugal," it added.

Last month, Goa's state-appointed lifeguard organisation, Drishti Marine, introduced artificial intelligence (AI) in the form of Aurus, a self-driving robot, and Triton, an AI-powered monitoring system, to augment its life-saving capabilities along Goa's popular beaches and water bodies.

The incorporation of AI-based support follows an increase in beach-related incidents due to the rising numbers of domestic and foreign tourists flocking to the coastline. The past two years have witnessed over 1,000 rescue incidents along the coastal belt, which have required assistance from Drishti Marine's lifesavers, according to an official statement.

Drishti intends to deploy 100 Triton units and 10 Aurus units on the beaches of Goa this year.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.