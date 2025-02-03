Technology News
English Edition

Google to Ask US Appeals Court to Overturn App Store Verdict

The order is on hold as the 9th Circuit weighs Google's appeal.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 February 2025 19:22 IST
Google to Ask US Appeals Court to Overturn App Store Verdict

Photo Credit: Reuters

Epic accused Google in a 2020 lawsuit of monopolising how people access apps on Android devices

Highlights
  • Epic filed this case against Google in 2020
  • Microsoft filed a brief backing Epic
  • Google has argued that legal errors were made in the antitrust case
Advertisement

Lawyers for Alphabet's Google and Fortnite maker Epic Games are set to square off before a US appeals court in California on Monday, as Google tries to undo a jury verdict and a judge's order forcing it to revamp its app store.

Google has argued in court filings to the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals that a trial judge made legal errors in the antitrust case that unfairly benefited Epic Games.

Epic accused Google in a 2020 lawsuit of monopolising how consumers access apps on Android devices and how they pay for transactions within apps. The Cary, North Carolina-based company convinced a San Francisco jury in 2023 that Google illegally stifled competition.

US District Judge James Donato ordered Google in October to restore competition by allowing users to download rival app stores within its Play store and by making Play's app catalog available to those competitors, among other reforms. 

The order is on hold as the 9th Circuit weighs Google's appeal. 

The tech giant has argued that its Play store competes fiercely with Apple's App Store, and that Donato unfairly allowed Epic to tell jurors that Google and Apple are not competitors for app distribution and in-app payments. 

Google also said in its appeal that Donato was wrong to issue an order affecting users and developers nationwide, not just Epic. It said the judge was acting as "a central planner responsible for product design."

Epic has asked the 9th Circuit to reject those arguments and accused Google of a "years-long strategy to suppress competition among app stores and payment solutions."

In a statement, Epic said it will "fight to ensure that the jury's verdict and the court's injunction are upheld and Google is held to account for its anticompetitive behavior."

Microsoft filed a brief backing Epic, as did the US Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission.

The 9th Circuit could issue a ruling later in the year. Its decision can be appealed to the US Supreme Court.

© Thomson Reuters 2025


 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, epic games, fortnite, app store
Coinbase Acquires Onchain Ad Platform Spindl to Boost Visibility of Base-Powered Web3 Projects
FIU-IND Levies Over Rs. 9 Crore Fine on Dubai-Based ByBit Crypto Exchange Citing PMLA Violations 

Related Stories

Google to Ask US Appeals Court to Overturn App Store Verdict
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Railways Launches SwaRail App for Ticket Booking and Other Services
  2. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India in a Raging Blue Shade
  3. Lenskart Launches Phonic Smart Glasses With Voice Assistant Support
  4. Gabit Smart Ring Review
  5. Realme P3 Pro 5G With GT Boost Gaming Technology to Launch Soon in India
  6. Poco F7 Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on EEC Certification Site
  7. Apple Intelligence Will Support More Languages in April, Says Tim Cook
  8. YouTube Announces Expansion of Communities to More Creators
  9. Oppo Find N5 Will Be Available In a White Colour Variant
#Latest Stories
  1. FIU-IND Levies Over Rs. 9 Crore Fine on Dubai-Based ByBit Crypto Exchange Citing PMLA Violations 
  2. Google to Ask US Appeals Court to Overturn App Store Verdict
  3. Coinbase Acquires Onchain Ad Platform Spindl to Boost Visibility of Base-Powered Web3 Projects
  4. Apple Intelligence Will Support More Languages in April, Confirms CEO Tim Cook
  5. BioWare Downsized to Less Than 100 Employees After Layoffs, Relocations: Report
  6. Realme P3 5G Series India Launch Confirmed; P3 Pro 5G to Offer GT Boost Gaming Technology
  7. YouTube Expands Communities With Moderation Tools and New Features for Creators
  8. Boult Drift Max Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Support, IP68 Rating Launched in India
  9. Microsoft Paint Gets a New Copilot Menu, Windows Search Expanded to Support OneDrive Files
  10. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Date Leaks Alongside Hands-on Video Showcasing Familiar Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »