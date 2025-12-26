The smartphone calendar for 2026 is already shaping up to be as busy, if not more, compared to recent years. Major brands have planned big releases across price segments, driven by encouraging introductions this year. Consequently, 2026 promises new flagships, competing mid-range devices, and affordable models. Apple is once again expected to make the headlines with its iPhone 18 series, while Samsung will also debut the Galaxy S26 lineup early next year. Other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are preparing their own challengers, too.

So, if buying a new smartphone is on your mind in the new year, then it might be prudent to wait a little while. From the iPhone 18 series to the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup, here's a look at the top upcoming smartphones in 2026.

Realme 16 Pro Series 5G

Launch Date - January 6

The Realme 16 Pro Series 5G will be among the first smartphones to be launched in 2026. It will make its debut in India, too. The upcoming lineup is expected to comprise the Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. Both models have been designed in collaboration with the Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa.

They are confirmed to be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will have a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera as well. Early teasers also hint towards refreshed design ethos upgrades to the chipset.

Redmi Note 15 5G

Launch Date - January 6

The Redmi Note 15 5G is set for its debut next month in India and the global markets. The company has also announced that it will introduce a special edition variant of the handset, too, dubbed Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition. The upcoming phone is expected to bring several upgrades over its predecessor.

The Redmi Note 15 5G will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. It is claimed to offer 10 percent GPU “boost”, 30 percent enhanced CPU performance, and 48 months of lag-free performance.

Oppo Reno 15 Series

Launch Date - January 8 (Rumoured)

The Oppo Reno 15 series is speculated to make its debut soon after the introduction of the Redmi Note 15. Expected models include the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and a new Reno 15 Pro mini, with all of them placing a strong emphasis on design and AI-enhanced photography.

The lineup has been designed with Oppo's HoloFusion Technology in mind, and all of the models will have an Aerospace-Grade Aluminium frame. The vanilla Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro, notably, were launched in China in November.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

Launch Date - February (Rumoured)

Commencing the flagship launch season will most likely be the Samsung Galaxy S26 series. While the company was previously believed to introduce the Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge models to replace the standard and Plus variants, these plans have reportedly been scrapped due to the low sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge. We can now look forward to three models in the lineup — the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung's upcoming lineup is rumoured to bring camera refinements and AI-centric enhancements, with the Ultra model once again tipped for a 200-megapixel main sensor. Performance will likely be driven by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Samsung's Exynos 2600 in select regions.

Google Pixel 11 Series

Launch Date - August (Rumoured)

The Google Pixel 11 series is also widely anticipated for a late-2026 launch, possibly in August. Like previous years, the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL are expected to be launched, with a potentially new Pixel Fold model in tow. Google's focus is likely to remain on advanced AI integration and computational photography, powered by a next-generation Tensor chip and a new MediaTek modem for a more efficient user experience.

While the leaks are few and far between, the Pixel 11 lineup could introduce smarter camera processing, tighter Android integration, and more refined software features.

iPhone 18 Series

Launch Date - September (Rumoured)

The iPhone 18 series is expected to be one of the biggest launches of 2026, even though it is not happening anytime soon. While previous iterations have usually seen four models in the lineup, Apple has been rumoured to shake things up this year by skipping the launch of the standard model. Consequently, we may only see the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Air successor, come September.

Apple's next-generation iPhone 18 lineup is likely to come with a more powerful chipset and refined cameras. Leaks suggest an A20 Bionic chip for improved performance and on-device AI capabilities.